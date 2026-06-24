Raven, LaLa Ri, Nicole Paige Brooks, & More Join the Cast of DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER VS THE WORLD

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The premiere date and cast of queens appearing in the all-new series Drag Race Down Under vs The World have been revealed. The series will premiere July 24 on WOW Presents Plus, with Michelle Visage returning to host the runway with fan favourite Rhys Nicholson on the judging panel, alongside season four winner Lazy Susan.

Five Drag Race Down Under queens will battle six formidable drag artists from around the world, each representing their own country and international series of Drag Race. Hosted by Michelle Visage, THE ELEVEN queens will compete in a variety of challenges and runways to test their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent.

Unlike Drag Race Down Under, this time, the top two queens of the week choose which of the bottom two queens they want to eliminate from the competition. After a final lip-sync battle, the winning performer reveals which of the bottom queens they have chosen to send home.

The eleven queens returning to compete are Art Simone (Down Under S1), Coco Jumbo (Down Under S1), Estrella Xtravaganza (Drag Race España S2), Flor (Down Under S3), LaLa Ri (Drag Race S13, All Stars S8), M1ss Jade So (Drag Race Philippines S2), Michael Marouli (Drag Race UK S5), Nikita Iman (Down Under S4), Nicole Paige Brooks (Drag Race S2, All Stars S10), Raven (Drag Race S2, All Stars S1), and Vybe (Down Under S4). Take a look below to learn more!

Drag Race Down Under vs The World is an 8x60’ World of Wonder production in collaboration with Stan in Australia and WOW Presents Plus. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers for World of Wonder. Adrian Swift and Tina Diaz serve as Executive Producers for Stan.

Drag Race Down Under vs The World Queens

ART SIMONE (DOWN UNDER)

Melbourne native Art Simone is an Australian drag performer best known for finishing as a runner-up on the first season of Drag Race Down Under. Despite being eliminated after Snatch Game, Art made a surprise return two episodes later, picking up steam until she almost snatched the crown at the last gasp.

Outside of Drag Race, Art has also made numerous other TV appearances, including THE BACHELOR Australia, Spicks and Specks and Would I Lie To You. A highly sought after live performer, Art has been named Australian Drag Performer of the Year and earned the title Queen of Australia. Art was awarded Drag Performer of the Year for two years running.

COCO JUMBO (DOWN UNDER)

Coco Jumbo is a Fijian-Australian drag performer who competed on the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under. Her time on the show was marked by a dramatic lipsync where she sent highly fancied queen Art Simone packing from the show, only for Art to return later in the season.

Outside of Drag Race, CoCo Jumbo has performed on the Mardi Gras party mainstage many times and has worked with Absolutely Fabulous' legends Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley. Coco has also appeared in the feature film We All Lie My Darling.

ESTRELLA XTRAVAGANZA (ESPAÑA)

Estrella Xtravaganza is a non-binary Spanish queen from the home of flamenco music Jerez de la Frontera, Andalusia. They were cast in 2022 in season two of Drag Race España where their humour, performing talent and big heart made them a fan favourite. Following two maxi challenge wins, they reached the finale before being named runner-up to friend and mentor Sharonne.

FLOR (DOWN UNDER)

Originally from Guatemala, and the very first queen to represent that country on Drag Race worldwide, Flor is inspired by strong Latin women who are aware of their voices and stay true to who they are. Her name is, in fact, a tribute to her latina mother. Flor's years of living in New Zealand meant that she competed for them on the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, where she raced all the way to the finale, only to be beaten by Isis Avis Loren. Flor now calls the UK home, as she recently moved to Birmingham.

LALA RI (USA)

LaLa Ri is a US drag legend who competed on both season thirteen of RuPaul's Drag Race and season eight of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. A trained and experienced dancer, LaLa worked as a professional drag queen for three years before she made her first appearance on season thirteen. Despite finishing tenth, her journey was highly memorable as she not only became iconic for a certain design challenge look involving paper bags, but she also won the heart of her fellow queens and the title of Miss Congeniality. In 2024 LaLa announced her retirement from drag only to decide that Drag Race Down Under Versus The World was too tempting an offer.

M1SS JADE SO (PHILIPPINES)

Miss Jade So competed on season two of Drag Race Philippines in 2023. She was one of the first three trans contestants on the Filipino franchise, and her experience as a fashion design student helped her reach the top in the design and makeover challenges. With her commanding presence as a ‘body’ queen, and a fierce advocate of her ‘doll domination’ philosophy of trans power, this self-confessed ‘power top na bratzy’ is ready to take on the whole world one queen at a time.

MICHAEL MAROULI (UK)

Michael Marouli began her career as a young Northern Tyne and Wear drag queen at the age of 22. Fifteen years later, she was competing in season five of Drag Race UK where she was denied the crown by Ginger Johnson. With a drag persona she herself describes as "camp, daft, filth, fabulous, and iconic", Michael's career pre-Drag Race included performing cabaret in Spanish gay mecca Gran Canaria, winning the title of Drag Idol Newcastle and appearing in front of Simon Cowell on THE X FACTOR UK. Michael has also performed at one of the biggest LGBTQ+ events on the planet – London Pride.

NIKITA IMAN (DOWN UNDER)

Straight out of Auckland, New Zealand, stunning Samoan queen Nikita Iman competed in season four of Drag Race Down Under, where she was eliminated in agonising style in the semi-final after a nail-biting lipsync battle with Mandy Moobs. She has since moved to the bright lights of Sydney where she is a regular on the competitive scene of Australia's drag capital. Famed for her stunning make-up, Nikita's drag career was born in the ballroom scene where she won her first category, "FACE" - which is exactly what she'll be serving as she returns for Drag Race Down Under vs The World!

NICOLE PAIGE BROOKS (USA)

Georgia's favourite peach Nicole Paige Brooks is one of the original OG Drag Race queens, having competed on season two of RuPaul's Drag Race. Nicole then returned for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season ten and stole the hearts of every viewer with her trademark drole southern style. Outside of Drag Race, Nicole Paige Brooks continues to host and perform in Georgia, including participating in a drag show to raise funds for Puerto Rico residents impacted by the destruction of Hurricane Maria in 2017. Asked to reveal her pronouns, Nicole replies "legend" and "icon"!

RAVEN (USA)

Raven is one of the OG legends of RuPaul's Drag Race. She first appeared in season two, where she reached the finale but was narrowly defeated. Raven's reputation as an uncompromising, talented queen made her the perfect choice to be one of the twelve returning contestants for the first RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season in 2012. Again, Raven fought to the very end but was pipped in the finale. Celebrated for her make-up skills, she became RuPaul's own makeup artist during Drag Race's ninth season, a role for which she received a Primetime Emmy Award in 2020. Now it's time for Raven to enter the Drag Race arena once again.

VYBE (DOWN UNDER)

Sydneysider Vybe competed on season four of Drag Race Down Under, where she fought all the way to the finale, only to be beaten by her arch-nemesis and now Drag Race Down Under judge, Lazy Susan. Outside of Drag Race, Vybe is a staple of the Sydney drag scene, regularly performing in venues across the city, including with her drag sister and flatmate, Drag Race Down Under season one alumni Coco Jumbo.

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