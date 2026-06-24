THE OTHER BENNET SISTER Sets Three-Part Christmas Special

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The Other Bennet Sister, the popular BritBox series, will return for a three-part Christmas special, produced by Bad Wolf for BritBox NORTH AMERICA and the BBC. Sarah Quintrell, who wrote nine of the ten episodes of the series, is returning to write all three episodes based on storylines by author Janice Hadlow. Asim Abbasi, who directed five episodes of the series, will also return to direct.

Based on Janice Hadlow’s acclaimed novel, The Other Bennet Sister follows Mary Bennet, the oft-overlooked middle sister in Pride & Prejudice as she navigates the societal pressures of Regency England, where marriage is both aspiration and necessity. The special, which will shoot primarily in Wales this summer, will see the return of Ella Bruccoleri (Down Cemetery Road, Wicker) as Mary, along with a host of other familiar faces from the series.

The Other Bennet Sister delivered record-breaking results in the US and Canada, driving five times more new subscribers to BritBox in its first five weeks than any previous launch on the service. The series also helped BritBox achieve the strongest quarter of subscriber growth in its history. Since debuting, more than 40% of active subscribers have watched the show on the platform. Abroad, it was the biggest launch of a new drama across all platforms and streamers in the UK since May 2025, with 7.3 million viewers watching in its first 28 days.

The Other Bennet Sister special is commissioned by Jon Farrar, Chief Content Officer, Direct to Consumer, BBC Studios, for BritBox NORTH AMERICA and Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. The executive producers are Kate Crowther, Becca Kinder and Jane Tranter for Bad Wolf, Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC, Robert Schildhouse, Jon Farrar and Jess O’Riordan for BritBox, Sarah Quintrell and Janice Hadlow. The series has been developed and overseen by Bad Wolf’s Managing Director, Dan McCulloch and Chief Creative Officer, Ryan Rasmussen.

Produced by Bad Wolf (His Dark Materials, Industry), the special will air exclusively in the US and Canada on BritBox and exclusively in the UK on BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Sony Pictures Television distributes The Other Bennet Sister internationally.

Photo Credit: James Pardon/Courtesy of BritBox

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