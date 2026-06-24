Video: PRACTICAL MAGIC 2 Trailer Debuts with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman are together again in a new trailer for Practical Magic 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the Warner Bros. favorite. The trailer offers a look at the banter between the witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, who are now joined by Sally's daughters, played by Joey KING and Maisie Williams.

The new film sees a continuation of THE FAMILY curse, which results in certain death for any man who falls in love with an Owens woman. In the trailer, Kylie Owens (King) aims to break the curse, leading the original sisters to seek the help of a historian of magic, played by Lee Pace.

The sequel to the 1998 cult classic will also feature stage veterans Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing, who reprise their roles as the eccentric witch aunts, Bridget and Frances Owens. Other Newcomers include Zolo Marideuña and Solly McLeod. The Warner Bros. movie will hit theaters on September 11.

In addition to starring, Bullock and Kidman also produce the film alongside Denise Di Novi. Susanne Bier directs from a screenplay by Akiva Goldsman and Georgia Pritchett and Kelly Marcel, based on the novel entitled The Book of Magic by Alice Hoffman. Goldsman wrote the original screenplay alongside Robin Swicord and Adam Brooks.

Released in 1998, Practical Magic has since become a Halloween favorite, with its spooky locale and use of the paranormal. The movie follows two witch sisters (Bullock and Kidman) whose cursed family line makes romantic love a deadly and dangerous feat. In 2019, a prequel spinoff was announced that ultimately never came to fruition.

A new musical is in development based on the original novel by Alice Hoffman and the film. The production will feature an original score by Grammy Award-winners Norah Jones and Gregg Wattenberg, a book by Alice Hoffman and Peter Duchan, and direction by Maria Friedman.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...