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Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

The production, underscored with folk-infused melodies composed by Maimuna Memon, is running until 18 July.

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All new production photos have been released for the new production of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream directed by Atri Banerjee. The production, underscored with folk-infused melodies composed by Maimuna Memon, is running at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre until 18 July. Check out the photos below!

Banerjee directs Issam Al Ghussain (Flute); Rachel Barnes (Moth); Georgia Bruce (Puck); Misia Butler (Lysander); Neil D'Souza (Snug & Egeus); Amelia Gabriel (Mustardseed); Harriet Gordon-Anderson (Quince);  Rori Hawthorn (Cobweb); Olivier Huband (Oberon & Theseus); Nadeem Islam (Bottom); Damien James (Peaseblossom); Terique Jarrett (Demetrius); Evie Jones (Snout); Mary Malone (Helena); Hiftu Quasem (Hermia); Jenny Rainsford (Titania & Hippolyta) and Dumile Sibanda (Starveling). 

When a bitter dispute erupts in the fairy kingdom, four fleeing lovers and an unsuspecting weaver  called Bottom find themselves adrift in an enchanted forest, down a path of chaos and delusion conjured  by the mischievous Puck.  With desire turned upside down, hearts are won, lost, and won again in a realm of dreams where worlds  intertwine and the impossible becomes a distant memory.  

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


Cast

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


Cast

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


Cast

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


Terique Jarrett

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


Terique Jarrett and Mary Malone

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


A Midsummer Night's Dream. Rori Hawthorn (Cobweb) & Jenny Rainsford (Titania & Hippolyta). Credit - Marc Brenner

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


Rachel Barnes

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


Oliver Huband and Terique Jarrett

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


Neil D'Souza

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


Nadeem Islam

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


A Midsummer Night's Dream. Nadeem Islam (Bottom) & Harriet Gordon-Anderson (Quince). Credit - Marc Brenner

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


Misia Butler

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


Mary Malone

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


Mary Malone and Hiftu Quasem

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


Jenny Rainsford

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


Hiftu Quasem

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


Hiftu Quasem and Misia Butler

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


Georgia Bruce

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


Georgia Bruce and Harriet Gordon-Anderson

Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre Image


Evie Jones and Harriet Gordon-Anderson

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A Midsummer Night's Dream

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