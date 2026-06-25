Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

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All new production photos have been released for the new production of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream directed by Atri Banerjee. The production, underscored with folk-infused melodies composed by Maimuna Memon, is running at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre until 18 July. Check out the photos below!

Banerjee directs Issam Al Ghussain (Flute); Rachel Barnes (Moth); Georgia Bruce (Puck); Misia Butler (Lysander); Neil D'Souza (Snug & Egeus); Amelia Gabriel (Mustardseed); Harriet Gordon-Anderson (Quince); Rori Hawthorn (Cobweb); Olivier Huband (Oberon & Theseus); Nadeem Islam (Bottom); Damien James (Peaseblossom); Terique Jarrett (Demetrius); Evie Jones (Snout); Mary Malone (Helena); Hiftu Quasem (Hermia); Jenny Rainsford (Titania & Hippolyta) and Dumile Sibanda (Starveling).

When a bitter dispute erupts in the fairy kingdom, four fleeing lovers and an unsuspecting weaver called Bottom find themselves adrift in an enchanted forest, down a path of chaos and delusion conjured by the mischievous Puck. With desire turned upside down, hearts are won, lost, and won again in a realm of dreams where worlds intertwine and the impossible becomes a distant memory.

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