Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Now Playing at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
The production, underscored with folk-infused melodies composed by Maimuna Memon, is running until 18 July.
All new production photos have been released for the new production of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream directed by Atri Banerjee. The production, underscored with folk-infused melodies composed by Maimuna Memon, is running at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre until 18 July. Check out the photos below!
Banerjee directs Issam Al Ghussain (Flute); Rachel Barnes (Moth); Georgia Bruce (Puck); Misia Butler (Lysander); Neil D'Souza (Snug & Egeus); Amelia Gabriel (Mustardseed); Harriet Gordon-Anderson (Quince); Rori Hawthorn (Cobweb); Olivier Huband (Oberon & Theseus); Nadeem Islam (Bottom); Damien James (Peaseblossom); Terique Jarrett (Demetrius); Evie Jones (Snout); Mary Malone (Helena); Hiftu Quasem (Hermia); Jenny Rainsford (Titania & Hippolyta) and Dumile Sibanda (Starveling).
When a bitter dispute erupts in the fairy kingdom, four fleeing lovers and an unsuspecting weaver called Bottom find themselves adrift in an enchanted forest, down a path of chaos and delusion conjured by the mischievous Puck. With desire turned upside down, hearts are won, lost, and won again in a realm of dreams where worlds intertwine and the impossible becomes a distant memory.
Photo Credit: Marc Brenner
Cast
Cast
Cast
Terique Jarrett and Mary Malone
A Midsummer Night's Dream. Rori Hawthorn (Cobweb) & Jenny Rainsford (Titania & Hippolyta). Credit - Marc Brenner
Oliver Huband and Terique Jarrett
Neil D'Souza
A Midsummer Night's Dream. Nadeem Islam (Bottom) & Harriet Gordon-Anderson (Quince). Credit - Marc Brenner
Misia Butler
Mary Malone
Mary Malone and Hiftu Quasem
Jenny Rainsford
Hiftu Quasem
Hiftu Quasem and Misia Butler
Georgia Bruce and Harriet Gordon-Anderson
Evie Jones and Harriet Gordon-Anderson