Video: BATMAN: CAPED CRUSADER Unveils Season 2 Trailer

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Prime Video has unveiled the official trailer for Batman: Caped Crusader Season Two, from Amazon MGM Studios, DC Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho. All ten episodes will premiere on the streamer as a binge release on Friday, July 31.

The new trailer, which played to a packed audience at the Salle de la Volière during the Annecy Festival Studio Focus Panel, offers a closer look at new villain Edward Nygma (aka The Riddler) and finished with a quick tease at the iconic villain “The Joker”, who will be part of Season Two’s storyline. Also featured this season are Carrie Kelly and Roxy Rocket, as seen in previously released first-look photos.

Batman: Caped Crusader is an animated reimagining of the Batman mythology through the lens of executive producers J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves and Bruce Timm, which follows the fearsome vigilante in his early years.

The voice cast for season two has not yet been confirmed, but season one featured an ensemble of stage, screen, and voice actors, including Hamish Linklater as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Merrily We Roll Along star Krysteal Joy Brown as Barbara Gordon, along with Minnie Driver, Mckenna Grace, Eric Morgan Stuart, Michelle C. Bonilla, John DiMaggio, Paul Scheer, Reid Scott, Tom Kenny, Jason Watkins, Gary Anthony Williams, Dan Donohue, David Krumholtz, Haley Joel Osment and Toby Stephens.

Batman: Caped Crusader, based on DC characters, hails from Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves and Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include James Tucker, Geoffrey Thorne, Sarah Geismer, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register.

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