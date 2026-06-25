Crime-thriller WARDRIVER Sets Streaming Debut on Paramount+

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The 2026 crime film, Wardriver, starring Dane DeHaan (The Place Beyond the Pines, Kill Your Darlings, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), will make its official post-theatrical premiere on Paramount+ on July 8. The film premiered at the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival on March 14, before its limited theatrical release on March 20.

Wardriver follows Cole (Dane DeHaan), a hacker lured into a million-dollar cyberheist that turns into a deadly game of cat and mouse where every line of code could be his last. The film is bolstered by thrilling performances from additional cast members Sasha Calle (The Flash, The Exorcist), William Belleau (Killers of the Flower Moon, Eddington), Karina Gale (Grizzly Night, Branching Out), Cameron Lee Price (Sympathy for the Devil), Mamoudou Athie (The Drama, Elemental) and Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice, The Faithful).

The film is directed by Rebecca Thomas (Stranger Things, Electrick Children) and written by Daniel Casey (Kin, F9), the latter of whom also produced the film alongside Dane DeHaan, Arianne Raser (Brothers Under Fire, Not Without Hope), Delphine Perrier (The Crow, Terminal), Tim White (King Richard, Ingrid Goes West), Trevor White (No One Will Save You, Wind River) and David. M. Wulf (Call Jane, The Card Counter). The film is produced by Highland Film Group, Redline Entertainment and Star Thrower Entertainment.

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