Video: Megan Hilty Leads Musical Performance in Sneak Peek of MICKEY MOUSE CLUBHOUSE+ Special





Broadway favorite Megan Hilty is lending her voice to Mickey’s Country Farm, a brand-new full-length special from the world of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+. A first look at the special is now available, featuring Mickey, Minnie and the gang alongside Hilty's Lasso Lucy as they perform the “Hoedown Throwdown,” a new version of the song and dance performed by Miley Cyrus in “Hannah Montana: The Movie.”

In the special, Mickey and friends use their new farm vehicles to build the Fairest Farm Fair ever, as they hope for a visit from Daisy’s cowgirl idol, Lasso Lucy. Mickey’s Country Farm is set to debut Thursday, July 30 (7 a.m. EDT/PDT), on Disney Jr. and Disney Jr. on Demand, streaming the next day on Disney+. The new song will drop as a single this Friday, June 26, on all streaming platforms.

Following the release of the single “Hoedown Throwdown,” the soundtrack “Disney Jr. Music: Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – Mickey’s Country Farm” will be available to stream on all platforms beginning July 31. New “Mickey’s Country Farm Songs” shorts will debut on Disney Jr. and Disney+ on July 27. All-new “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+” country farm-inspired toys from Just Play, including a Mickey Mouse Hoedown Throwdown Plush and Barnyard Fun Playset, will be available for purchase later this summer.

“Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+” is a continuation of the beloved Emmy Award-winning original series, welcoming the next generation of preschoolers and their families to the clubhouse for all-new, plussed-up adventures with Mickey, Minnie and their pals. The series is executive produced by Rob LaDuca, with Sy Thomas serving as art director and Mike Himelstein as songwriter and composer. Kim Duran serves as co-producer/story editor, and Mark Drop is story editor. The series is a production of Disney Television Animation, a part of Disney Kids & Family.

Megan Hilty was most recently seen in Death Becomes Her, where she originated the role of “Madeline Ashton” in both the world-premiere production in Chicago and the Broadway run. She has been involved in developing the show since spring 2023 and earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance.

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