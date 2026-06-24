Photos: Tyne Daly to Guest Star in LEANNE Season 2; First Look at New Season

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Tony Award and six-time Emmy Award Winner Tyne Daly has joined the second season of Netflix's comedy Leanne in an unnamed role. The series, led and executive produced by Leanne Morgan, will return to the streamer with Season 2 on August 27th.

In addition to Daly, other confirmed guest stars include country star Lainey Wilson, Jaime Pressley, and Billy Gardel. Take a look at first-look photos from the season below.

Leanne's (Leanne Morgan) world is turned upside down when her husband of 33 years unexpectedly leaves her for another woman. Supported by her family, including her ride-or-die sister Carol (Kristen Johnston), Leanne learns to embrace the chaos and finds strength, laughter and hope in the most unexpected places.

Co-created by Morgan with Chuck Lorre and Susan McMartin, Leanne also stars Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Ryan Stiles, Jayma Mays, Tim Daly, Graham Rogers, Hannah Pilkes, and Andrea Anders. Lorre and Morgan also serve as executive producers alongside Nick Bakay and Judi Marmel. The series hails from Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Daly has appeared in eight Broadway productions, winning a Tony Award for Gypsy, and has received six Emmy Awards for her television work, including Cagney & Lacey and Judging Amy.

Photo Credit: Netflix

Leanne Morgan and Lainey Wilson Leanne Morgan Celia Weston and Kristen Johnston Leanne Morgan and Jaime Pressly Leanne Morgan Kristen Johnston, Leanne Morgan, Ryan Stiles, Celia Weston and Blake Clark Celia Weston and Leanne Morgan Tim Daly and Leanne Morgan Ryan Stiles and Blake Clark Kristen Johnston and Leanne Morgan Leanne Morgan and Jayma Mays Leanne Morgan and Kristen Johnston

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