ADVENTURE TIME: BUBBLEGUM AND MARCELINE Spin-off Coming From Cartoon Network

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HBO Max has greenlit Adventure Time: Bubblegum and Marceline, a new ten-episode animated series based on characters from the beloved Cartoon Network franchise. The show follows Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen as they journey across the farthest reaches of Ooo, encountering familiar faces and new dangers.

The spin-off series follows the success of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake and Adventure Time: Distant Lands, with Emmy-winner Adam Muto once again serving as showrunner and executive producer. Fred Seibert and Sam Register also executive-produce the series, which is produced in partnership with Cartoon Network Studios.

“Continuing in the spirit of ‘Fionna & Cake,’ I’m excited that the next ‘Adventure Time’ series will feature two more of my favorite characters: Bubblegum & Marceline," said Muto. "It’s been a fantastic opportunity to revisit old friends and build onto the world of ‘Adventure Time.’”

The original ADVENTURE TIME was a critically acclaimed and award-winning series, garnering eight Primetime Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, and three Annie Awards, among other accolades. A different companion series, Adventure Time: Side Quests, will debut on Disney+ and Hulu beginning June 29.

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