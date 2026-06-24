Photos: First Look at Season 3 of Netflix's MY LIFE WITH THE WALTER BOYS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Netflix has shared first-look photos for Season 3 of My Life With The Walter Boys. The coming-of-age drama series will return to the streamer with its ten-episode third season on August 6th.

Season 2 saw Jackie and Cole finally confess their love for each other, only for Jackie’s boyfriend, and Cole’s brother, Alex, to overhear. However, their conversation was interrupted when Walter patriarch, George, was rushed to the hospital.

In Season 3, the Walters "realize what’s important in the fallout from this, and discover that it’s okay to go after what you want. With their love lives still hanging in the balance, Alex turns to his new rodeo riding team, and Cole gets back in the driver’s seat of his life, literally, when a race car driver sees potential in him. Meanwhile, Jackie pours her heart into developing the town’s community space. But when a childhood friend arrives from New York, the life she left behind proves harder to forget than she expected."

The cast includes Nikki Rodriguez, Sarah Rafferty, Marc Blucas, Noah LaLonde, Ashby Gentry, Connor Stanhope, Johnny Link, Corey Fogelmanis, Jaylan Evans, Zoë Soul, Isaac Arellanes, Myles Perez, Alex Quijano, Ashley Tavares, Erin Karpluk, Dean Petriw, Alix West Lefler, Lennix James, Alisha Newton, Ellie O’Brien, Kolton Stewart, Mya Lowe, Gabrielle Jacinto, Jesse Lipscombe, Nathaniel Arcand, Natalie Sharp, Janet Kidder, Riele Downs, and Jake Manley.

Based on the novel of the same name by Ali Novak, the series hails from creator/showrunner Melanie Halsall and is executive produced by Ed Glauser and Becky Hartman Edwards. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television, International Production and iGeneration Studios (THE KISSING BOOTH trilogy of films).



Sarah Rafferty

Noah LaLonde

Ashby Gentry and Nikki Rodriguez

Noah LaLonde and Nikki Rodriguez

Noah LaLonde, Corey Fogelmanis, Sarah Rafferty, Myles Perez, Connor Stanhope, Isaac Arellanes, Alix West Lefler, Ashby Gentry, Lennix James, Dean Petriw, and Nikki Rodriguez

Nikki Rodriguez

Connor Stanhope and Alisha Newton

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...