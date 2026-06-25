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A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Will Come to Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis in July

Performances will run from 24–26 July 2026.

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A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM Will Come to Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis in July

Happily Ever After Productions will present a bold, playful, and unapologetically queer take on William Shakespeare’s beloved A Midsummer Night’s Dream, running from 24–26 July 2026 at Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis in Amsterdam.

Step into a chaotic world where lovers, feuding fairies, and a troupe of amateur actors collide. Set in ancient Athens and a nearby enchanted forest, the play weaves together the stories of four young lovers who flee into the woods to escape a forced marriage, only to find themselves caught in a battle between the Fairy King and the Fairy Queen. As magic begins to meddle with mortal hearts, chaos — and hilarity — ensue. The result is a celebration of love in all its forms: passionate, foolish, magical, and enduring.

About Het Amsterdams Theaterhuis

Address: M van B Bastiaansestraat 54, Amsterdam
Public Transportation: Tram lines 1, 11, and 19
Parking: Paid street parking is available. ParkBee Overtoom, located at Tweede Constantijn Huygensstraat 4, is within walking distance of the theater.

Theater Doors Open: 15–30 minutes before the performance begins
Capacity: 115 unreserved seats

Duration: 120 minutes, one intermission
Language: English







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