Oscar Isaac KING HAMLET Documentary Available to Rent on Letterboxd This July

King Hamlet, the 2025 documentary that follows Oscar Isaac during the 2017 production of Hamlet at The Public Theater, will be available to rent for a limited time from July 1 to July 31 as part of the 'Unreleased Gems' collection on Letterboxd Video Store.

Originally debuting at the Telluride Film Festival before screening at the DOC NYC Festival, this marks the first time the documentary is available for a wider audience. Other titles coming to the platform are the horror film Tinsman Road, the political thriller Paytime, and the buddy comedy Forelock. Learn more here.

King Hamlet, directed by Isaac's wife, the filmmaker Elvira Lind, chronicles the Sam Gold-directed production, including its development process, Issac's handling of the material, and how it crossed over into his personal life. During this period, the actor was also dealing with the loss of his mother and the birth of his first child.

The Public Theater production of Hamlet featured Golden Globe Award winner Oscar Isaac as the tormented Danish Prince. Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold, Hamlet opened on July 13, 2017, and ran through Sunday, September 3, in the Anspacher Theater.

Oscar Isaac's other stage credits include Grace and We Live Here at Manhattan Theatre Club, Beauty of the Father, and more. He made his Broadway debut in 2023 with The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. Onscreen, he is known for his work in the Star Wars franchise, Dune, Inside Llewyn Davies, and more. He was recently seen as Dr. Victor Frankenstein in Guillermo Del Toro's adaptation of the Mary Shelley novel for Netflix.

Photo credit: Carol Rosegg

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