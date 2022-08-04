Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on CLAIM TO FAME on ABC - Monday, August 8, 2022

10:01-11:00 p.m. – CLAIM TO FAME: “The Domfather Part II” (105)

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 4, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on CLAIM TO FAME on ABC - Monday, August 8, 2022 As the contestants catch on to Dominique's influence throughout the house, some develop their own counterstrategies. This week's challenge has everyone DIVIDED into teams for an elaborate game of telephone, putting their memorization and communication skills to the test. Tensions build over who will be named The Guesser, with the final guess surprising everyone.

Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this new series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in THE QUEST for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize, and staking their own "Claim to Fame"!

Watch a preview of the series here:



Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - TV Scoop


Scoop: THE FATAL FLAW: A SPECIAL EDITION OF 20/20 on ABC - Thursday, July 28, 2022
July 21, 2022

Get all the scoop on THE FATAL FLAW: A SPECIAL EDITION OF 20/20, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 28, 2022! “The Fatal Flaw: A Special Edition of 20/20,” uses miniature dollhouses of crime scenes to take viewers through chilling homicides and the tiny clues at the crime scenes that helped investigators identify the killers. Watch a preview now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of GENERATION GAP on ABC - Thursday, July 28, 2022
July 21, 2022

Get all the scoop on GENERATION GAP, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 28, 2022! Kelly Ripa hosts the comedy quiz game show that is sure to make you LOL and Miranda Sings makes a special surprise appearance during the “Who Am I” challenge on “Generation Gap.” Watch a video from the show now!
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of PRESS YOUR LUCK on ABC - Thursday, July 28, 2022
July 21, 2022

Get all the scoop on PRESS YOUR LUCK, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 28, 2022! Host Elizabeth Banks returns to help contestants try to win those BIG BUCKS. The STAKES have never been higher as contestants try to avoid the iconic and devilish WHAMMY for a chance at life-changing cash and prizes. Watch a video from the show now!
Scoop: Coming up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Thursday, July 21, 2022
July 21, 2022

Get all the scoop on CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD, airing on ABC on Thursday, July 21, 2022! It’s a battle in the NEXT game of the night when the casts FROM Peacock’s “Bel Air” and “Saved by the Bell” must fight to see who will reign supreme.
Scoop: Coming Up on CLAIM TO FAME on ABC - Monday, July 25, 2022
July 21, 2022

Get all the scoop on CLAIM TO FAME, airing on ABC on Monday, July 25, 2022! Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this new series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member’s shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage. Watch a video fro the series now!