Scoop: Coming Up on CLAIM TO FAME on ABC - Monday, August 8, 2022
10:01-11:00 p.m. – CLAIM TO FAME: “The Domfather Part II” (105)
As the contestants catch on to Dominique's influence throughout the house, some develop their own counterstrategies. This week's challenge has everyone DIVIDED into teams for an elaborate game of telephone, putting their memorization and communication skills to the test. Tensions build over who will be named The Guesser, with the final guess surprising everyone.
Hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, this new series challenges 12 celebrity relatives to step outside their famous family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in THE QUEST for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the coveted $100,000 prize, and staking their own "Claim to Fame"!
Watch a preview of the series here:
