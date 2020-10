Scoop: Coming Up on 25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS on FREEFORM - Thursday, October 29, 2020

Beginning on TUESDAY, DEC. 1.

Deck the halls and celebrate Christmas all month long with Freefrom and the highly anticipated "25 Days of Christmas" month-long event, beginning on TUESDAY, DEC. 1.Freeform brings you nonstop holiday cheer that will keep you reaching for the cocoa with a full slate of Christmas favorites, including "Home Alone," "The Santa Clause" trilogy, "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas," and much more! Joining the festive fun are the network premieres of "Almost Christmas," "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018) and "Daddy's Home 2," among others.Freeform continues to be the cable home for the beloved classics "Frosty The Snowman" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," including a special airing on Christmas Day. You can also spend an evening with your favorite toys with a marathon of Disney-Pixar's "Toy Story" films. Other holiday faves airing throughout the stunt include "Disney's A Christmas Carol," "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994), "Love Actually," and so much more.Below is a day-by-night list of THE MOVIES airing during the "25 Days of Christmas" event:Tuesday, Dec. 111:00 a.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"1:00 p.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)3:30 p.m. - "Home Alone"6:00 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"8:30 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)12:00 a.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)Wednesday, Dec. 27:00 a.m. - "It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas"11:00 a.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)1:40 p.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)3:45 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)6:25 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"8:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"12:00 a.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"Thursday, Dec. 37:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes10:30 a.m. - "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2"11:30 a.m. - "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)12:00 p.m. - "Jingle All the Way 2"2:00 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"4:00 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"6:00 p.m. - "Home Alone"8:30 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"12:00 a.m. - "Jingle All the Way 2"Friday, Dec. 47:00 a.m. - "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic"8:05 a.m. - "The Preacher's Wife"10:45 a.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"12:50 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"2:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"4:40 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"7:10 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"9:15 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)11:55 p.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)Saturday, Dec. 57:00 a.m. - "The Preacher's Wife"9:40 a.m. - "Deck the Halls" (2006)11:45 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"1:50 p.m. - "Jingle All the Way 2"3:55 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)6:35 p.m. - "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town"7:40 p.m. - "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"8:45 p.m. - "Frosty the Snowman"9:20 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"11:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"Sunday, Dec. 67:00 a.m. - "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"8:00 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"10:10 a.m. - "Jingle All the Way 2"12:15 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"2:20 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"4:00 p.m. - "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town"5:05 p.m. - "Frosty the Snowman5:40 p.m. - "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"6:45 p.m. - "Home Alone"9:15 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"11:55 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"Monday, Dec. 710:30 a.m. - "The Truth About Christmas"12:30 p.m. - "The Holiday"3:30 p.m. - "Love Actually"6:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"8:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"12:00 a.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"Tuesday, Dec. 87:00 a.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"10:30 a.m. - "Love Actually"1:35 p.m. - "The Preacher's Wife"4:10 p.m. - "The Perfect Holiday"6:15 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"8:20 p.m. - "Almost Christmas" - FreeForm Premiere12:00 a.m. - "Black Nativity"Wednesday, Dec. 910:30 a.m. - "Santa's Apprentice"12:00 p.m. - "Prancer Returns"2:00 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"4:00 p.m. - "The Star" (2017) - FreeForm Premiere6:00 p.m. - "Home Alone"8:30 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"12:00 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"Thursday, Dec. 107:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes10:30 a.m. - "The Star" (2017)12:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"2:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"5:00 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"7:00 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"8:30 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)12:00 a.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"Friday, Dec. 117:00 a.m. - "Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic"8:00 a.m. - "Snow"10:00 a.m. - "Snow 2: Brain Freeze"12:00 p.m. - "Snowglobe"2:00 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"4:05 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)6:45 p.m. - "Home Alone"9:15 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"11:55 p.m. - "Daddy's Home 2" - FreeForm PremiereSaturday, Dec. 127:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes8:00 a.m. - "Daddy's Home 2"10:05 a.m. - "The Santa Clause"12:15 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"2:45 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"4:50 p.m. - "Toy Story " (Disney-Pixar)6:50 p.m. - "Toy Story 2" (Disney-Pixar)8:55 p.m. - "Toy Story 3" (Disney-Pixar)11:25 p.m. - "Toy Story That Time Forgot" (Disney-Pixar)11:55 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"Sunday, Dec. 137:00 a.m. - "Love the Coopers"9:30 a.m. - "Toy Story That Time Forgot" (Disney-Pixar)10:00 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"12:00 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"2:05 p.m. - "Home Alone"4:35 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"7:15 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"9:25 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"11:55 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"Monday, Dec. 147:00 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"11:00 a.m. - "The Perfect Holiday"1:00 p.m. - "Almost Christmas"3:30 p.m. - "Home Alone"6:00 p.m. - "Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York"8:30 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)12:00 a.m. - "The Perfect Holiday"Tuesday, Dec. 1510:30 a.m. - "The Magic Snowflake"12:00 p.m. - "Jingle All the Way 2"2:00 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"4:05 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"5:45 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas"8:25 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"10:30 p.m. - "Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice"12:00 a.m. - "Jingle All the Way 2"Wednesday, Dec. 1611:30 a.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"1:35 p.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)4:15 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"6:25 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"8:55 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"12:00 a.m. - "Black Nativity"Thursday, Dec. 177:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes10:30 a.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)1:00 p.m. - "The Holiday"4:00 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"6:00 p.m. - "Home Alone"8:30 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"12:00 a.m. - "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"Friday, Dec. 187:00 a.m. - "Holiday in Handcuffs"9:05 a.m. - "The Holiday"12:15 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"2:20 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"4:25 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"6:55 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"9:00 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018) - FreeForm Premiere11:00 p.m. - "The Star" (2017)1:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodesSaturday, Dec. 197:00 a.m. - "Kung Fu Panda Holiday"7:30 a.m. - "The Little Drummer Boy" (1968)8:00 a.m. - "The Star" (2017)10:05 a.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"11:45 a.m. - "Home Alone"2:15 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"4:55 p.m. - "Frosty the Snowman"5:30 p.m. - "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"6:35 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch" (2018)8:40 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)11:20 p.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street"(1994)Sunday, Dec. 207:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes9:30 a.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)12:10 p.m.-"Jingle All the Way 2"2:20 p.m. - "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town"3:25 p.m. - "Frosty the Snowman"4:00 p.m. - "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"5:05 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)7:45 p.m. - "Home Alone"10:15 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"12:55 a.m. - "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"Monday, Dec. 2110:30 a.m. - "Jingle All the Way 2"12:30 p.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)3:00 p.m. - "Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas"4:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"6:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"9:00 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"12:00 a.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"Tuesday, Dec. 227:00 a.m. - "Santa's Apprentice"8:30 a.m. - "Miracle on 34th Street" (1994)11:00 a.m. - "The Perfect Holiday"1:00 p.m. - "Christmas with the Kranks"3:05 p.m. - "Disney's A Christmas Carol"5:10 p.m. - "Home Alone"7:40 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"10:20 p.m. - "The Night Before" - FreeForm Premiere12:30 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodesWednesday, Dec. 237:30 a.m. - "Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve"9:30 a.m. - "The Mistle-tones"11:30 a.m. - "Holiday in Handcuffs"1:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause"3:35 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"6:05 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"8:10 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)10:50 p.m. - "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"11:55 p.m. - "Prancer Returns"Thursday, Dec. 247:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes10:30 a.m. - "Prancer Returns"12:30 p.m. - "Home Alone"3:00 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"5:35 p.m. - "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (2000)8:15 p.m. - "Frosty the Snowman"8:50 p.m. - "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"9:55 p.m. - "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town"12:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodesWednesday, Dec. 257:00 a.m. - "The Simpsons" - Christmas episodes10:30 a.m. - "The Santa Clause"12:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 2"2:30 p.m. - "The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"4:30 p.m. - "Frosty the Snowman"5:00 p.m. - "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer"6:00 p.m. - "Home Alone"8:30 p.m. - "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"12:00 a.m. - "Matilda"

