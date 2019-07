Scoop: Coming Up On All New CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, August 18, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

Milo Manheim, star of Disney Channel's original movie "Zombies" and runner-up for Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars," and his mother Camryn, Emmy ® and Golden Globe ® Award-winning actress and one of the stars of ABC's highly anticipated new fall drama "Stumptown," are set to challenge Tony Award ® winner Marissa-Jaret Winokur (Broadway's "Hairspray") as they compete to win cash for their charities. The next game of the night features famous twin athletes and top divas Nikki and Brie Bella, stars of "Total Bellas," opposing a team of champion mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters on a star-studded episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," airing SUNDAY, AUG. 18 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL)Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com , the ABC app and Hulu Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC's popular and expanded "Summer Fun & Games." Once again, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:Milo & Camryn Manheim vs. Marissa-Jaret WinokurTeam Manheim Family; playing for ACLU Foundation of Southern California:o Camryn Manheim - Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner for "The Practice"o Milo Manheim - actor on Disney Channel's "Zombies"o Micah Manheim Swann - nephew to Camryn, cousin to Miloo Noah Swann - nephew to Camryn, cousin to Miloo Karl Manheim - brother to Camryn, uncle to Noah, Micah and MiloTeam Marissa-Jaret Winokur - Tony Award-winning actress; playing for GLAADo Rob Winokur - brothero Emily Winokur - nieceo Ryan O'Connor - friendo John Hill- friendIn the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:Bella Twins vs. MMA Fighters Team Nikki and Brie Bella - stars of "Total Bellas"; playing for The V Foundation/Connor's Cureo Lauren Jennifer Garcia - cousino JJ Garcia - brothero Kathy Laurinaitis - momTeam MMA; playing for Andy Vargas Foundationo Chuck Liddell - former UFC Light Heavyweight Championo Randy Couture - former three-time UFC HeavyweightChampion, two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, interim UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and the UFC 13Heavyweight Tournament winnero Tyron Woodley - former UFC Welterweight Championo Ilima-Lei Macfarlane - inaugural and current Bellator Women's Flyweight WorldChampiono Ryan Bader - current Bellator Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.