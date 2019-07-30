Scoop: Coming Up On All New CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, August 18, 2019
Milo Manheim, star of Disney Channel's original movie "Zombies" and runner-up for Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars," and his mother Camryn, Emmy ® and Golden Globe ® Award-winning actress and one of the stars of ABC's highly anticipated new fall drama "Stumptown," are set to challenge Tony Award ® winner Marissa-Jaret Winokur (Broadway's "Hairspray") as they compete to win cash for their charities. The next game of the night features famous twin athletes and top divas Nikki and Brie Bella, stars of "Total Bellas," opposing a team of champion mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters on a star-studded episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," airing SUNDAY, AUG. 18 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL)
Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com , the ABC app and Hulu .
Hosted by the highly popular stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud" returns for its fifth season, kicking off ABC's popular and expanded "Summer Fun & Games." Once again, celebrities, along with their families, go head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Milo & Camryn Manheim vs. Marissa-Jaret Winokur
Team Manheim Family; playing for ACLU Foundation of Southern California:
o Camryn Manheim - Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner for "The Practice"
o Milo Manheim - actor on Disney Channel's "Zombies"
o Micah Manheim Swann - nephew to Camryn, cousin to Milo
o Noah Swann - nephew to Camryn, cousin to Milo
o Karl Manheim - brother to Camryn, uncle to Noah, Micah and Milo
Team Marissa-Jaret Winokur - Tony Award-winning actress; playing for GLAAD
o Rob Winokur - brother
o Emily Winokur - niece
o Ryan O'Connor - friend
o John Hill- friend
In the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:
Bella Twins vs. MMA Fighters Team Nikki and Brie Bella - stars of "Total Bellas"; playing for The V Foundation/Connor's Cure
o Lauren Jennifer Garcia - cousin
o JJ Garcia - brother
o Kathy Laurinaitis - mom
Team MMA; playing for Andy Vargas Foundation
o Chuck Liddell - former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion
o Randy Couture - former three-time UFC Heavyweight
Champion, two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, interim UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and the UFC 13
Heavyweight Tournament winner
o Tyron Woodley - former UFC Welterweight Champion
o Ilima-Lei Macfarlane - inaugural and current Bellator Women's Flyweight World
Champion
o Ryan Bader - current Bellator Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and is taped in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
