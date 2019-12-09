Scoop: ABC to Rebroadcast SAME TIME, NEXT CHRISTMAS - Monday, December 23, 2019

ABC embraces the season with a rebroadcast of the original holiday movie "Same Time, Next Christmas," MONDAY, DEC. 23 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST). (TV-PG, D) The movie can also be watched via streaming on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (OAD: 12/5/19)

In "Same Time, Next Christmas," Olivia Anderson (played by Lea Michele) is a successful young woman who met her childhood sweetheart during her family's annual Christmas visit to Hawaii. After being separated by distance and years, the two reunite at the same Hawaiian resort years later, and the old chemistry between them flares up anew-but circumstances conspire to keep them apart.

"Same Time, Next Christmas" stars Lea Michele as Olivia Anderson, Charles Michael Davis as Jeff Williams, Bryan Greenberg as Gregg Harris, George Newbern as Woody Anderson, Nia Vardalos as Faye Anderson, Phil Morris as Alec Williams and Dannah Lockett as Madelyn Williams.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop