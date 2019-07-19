Hozier Releases Amazon Original ALMOST (SWEET MUSIC) Tourist Remix
Today, Hozier is releasing an Amazon Original Remix by Tourist of "Almost (Sweet Music)" available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.
"I'm happy to be sharing the Tourist remix of 'Almost (Sweet Music)'" says Hozier, "It's been really fun hearing Tourist's interpretation of the track, hope you enjoy!"
Hozier first rose to prominence following the release of his globally successful, triple platinum single "Take Me To Church." The track was nominated for 'Song Of The Year' at the 2015 Grammy Awards, won 'Top Rock Song' at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, and won 'Song Of The Year' at both the 2015 Ivor Novello Awards and the 2015 BBC Music Awards. "Almost (Sweet Music)" was the second single off Hozier's latest album, Wasteland, Baby!, which was the first of Hozier's albums to debut in the top spot on the Billboard 200. Consequence of Sound called the original "a jaunty number that skips towards warmer seasons, built for open fields or sandy beach roads" while Idolator said the song was "shaping up to be the breakout hit from Hozier's chart-topping sophomore LP." In the hands of the Grammy-winning British producer Tourist, the song is transformed into a smouldering electronic jam.
You can see Hozier on his "Wasteland, Baby!" North American tour on the following dates:
07/26 Camden, NJ - Xponential Festival
07/28 Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival
08/01 Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
08/02 St. Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival
08/04 Montreal, QC - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
08/09 San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival
08/11 Lexington, KY - Railbird Music Festival
10/17 Portland, OR - Rose Garden Theater of the Clouds
10/18 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre SOLD-OUT
10/19 Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center
10/21 Sacramento, CA - Memorial Auditorium
10/24 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
10/25 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre SOLD-OUT
10/26 San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre SOLD-OUT
10/29 Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
10/30 Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium SOLD-OUT
10/31 El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre
11/03 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
11/06 Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre
11/07 Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre
11/09 Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino Center
11/10 Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre
11/12 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre
11/15 Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater
11/16 Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center
11/18 Washington D.C. - The Anthem
11/21 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD-OUT
11/22 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD-OUT
11/23 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD-OUT
11/25 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
11/26 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom