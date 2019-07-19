Hozier Releases Amazon Original ALMOST (SWEET MUSIC) Tourist Remix

Today, Hozier is releasing an Amazon Original Remix by Tourist of "Almost (Sweet Music)" available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

"I'm happy to be sharing the Tourist remix of 'Almost (Sweet Music)'" says Hozier, "It's been really fun hearing Tourist's interpretation of the track, hope you enjoy!"

Hozier first rose to prominence following the release of his globally successful, triple platinum single "Take Me To Church." The track was nominated for 'Song Of The Year' at the 2015 Grammy Awards, won 'Top Rock Song' at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, and won 'Song Of The Year' at both the 2015 Ivor Novello Awards and the 2015 BBC Music Awards. "Almost (Sweet Music)" was the second single off Hozier's latest album, Wasteland, Baby!, which was the first of Hozier's albums to debut in the top spot on the Billboard 200. Consequence of Sound called the original "a jaunty number that skips towards warmer seasons, built for open fields or sandy beach roads" while Idolator said the song was "shaping up to be the breakout hit from Hozier's chart-topping sophomore LP." In the hands of the Grammy-winning British producer Tourist, the song is transformed into a smouldering electronic jam.

Amazon Music listeners can find the track on the playlist, "Signals" the ultimate destination for the best new electronic music. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by Hozier" in the Amazon app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to Hozier, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

You can see Hozier on his "Wasteland, Baby!" North American tour on the following dates:

07/26 Camden, NJ - Xponential Festival

07/28 Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

08/01 Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

08/02 St. Charles, IA - Hinterland Music Festival

08/04 Montreal, QC - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

08/09 San Francisco, CA - Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival

08/11 Lexington, KY - Railbird Music Festival

10/17 Portland, OR - Rose Garden Theater of the Clouds

10/18 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre SOLD-OUT

10/19 Seattle, WA - WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center

10/21 Sacramento, CA - Memorial Auditorium

10/24 Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

10/25 Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre SOLD-OUT

10/26 San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre SOLD-OUT

10/29 Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

10/30 Albuquerque, NM - Kiva Auditorium SOLD-OUT

10/31 El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

11/03 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

11/06 Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre

11/07 Akron, OH - Akron Civic Theatre

11/09 Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort Casino Center

11/10 Rochester, NY - Auditorium Theatre

11/12 Boston, MA - Boch Center Wang Theatre

11/15 Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater

11/16 Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center

11/18 Washington D.C. - The Anthem

11/21 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD-OUT

11/22 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD-OUT

11/23 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom SOLD-OUT

11/25 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

11/26 New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom





