25th Flamenco Festival Comes to New York City; Full Lineup and Tour Locations

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The 25th anniversary celebration of Flamenco Festival New York will feature programming that evokes this endless love affair between the city of skyscrapers and flamenco. From February 25 to March 15, a delegation of over 80 participants from 16 companies, including singers, guitarists, dancers, and technicians, will present their latest creations across the Atlantic.

In New York, a city where the streets pulse with a thousand accents, figures such as Trinidad Huertas 'La Cuenca," Carmencita, La Argentinita, Carmen Amaya, Sabicas, Vicente Escudero, and Mario Escudero, among other flamenco icons, found fertile ground that transformed their artistic expression. The Big Apple resonated in their music and bodies, inspired new interpretations of flamenco, and fostered a creative current that continues to influence generations of artists and audiences, forging a true love story.

Artists such as Manuel Liñán, Eva Yerbabuena, Sara Baras, Olga Pericet, Andrés Marín, Rocío Márquez, Ángeles Toledano, Dani de Morón, Gerardo Núñez, and Antonio Rey, among many others, will headline this edition of Flamenco Festival New York — an established event regarded as one of the country's main cultural happenings dedicated to Spanish culture and flamenco art.

Over twenty companies will stage a total of 40 performances across 20 venues in New York, Miami, Tampa, Chicago, and Boston. Regular festival stages include New York City Center, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, and Roulette, complemented by venues such as Baryshnikov Arts, the Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

"On the occasion of the Festival's 25th Anniversary, we celebrate the true love story between New York City and flamenco," said founder Miguel Marín. "This year, we are humbled and honored to showcase major artists whose contributions to our art are legendary. This year's diversity of venues is equally dazzling, including the iconic Joe's Pub, the Library for the Performing Arts, and Baryshnikov Arts Center. Have no doubt: the 2026 Festival will be unforgettable."

Festival Lineup

Electric Bohemian: Flamenco and the Arts in Greenwich Village (1950s-1970s)

Panel Discussion

Wednesday, February 25 at 5 p.m. | Skylight Room, CUNY Graduate Center

Flamenco scholar K. Meira Goldberg and cultural historian Elijah Wald (author of Dylan Goes Electric!) discuss how Greenwich Village became a center of artistic experimentation — birthplace of the Beat Generation, the 1960s counterculture, and avant-garde movements. They explore its vibrant bohemian world of small presses, galleries, theaters, and music venues, where alternative and queer cultures flourished alongside a thriving flamenco scene, which developed alongside the more famous folk scene. Followed by Rocío Marquez in concert in Elebash Recital Hall.

Presented with the CUNY Graduate Center's Office of Public Programs and the Foundation for Iberian Music at the Brook Center for Music Research and Documentation. Made possible by the Elebash Global Voices Fund.

Himno Vertical

Rocío Marquez

Wednesday, February 25 at 7 p.m. | Elebash Recital Hall, CUNY Graduate Center

Rocío Marquez is one of the leading innovators of flamenco today. Her singing blends tradition and experimentation, engaging in dialogue with genres such as classical music, electronics, baroque and popular music, while staying rooted in the essence of flamenco. She will present her latest project: Himno Vertical, a work that honors life and death as a continuous transformation. A piece emerging from a collective voice, it evolves into a circular ritual of goodbye and welcome. Challenging the idea of personal creation, the work embraces anonymity, breathing through the memories and thoughts of those who engage with it. Authorship is no longer a personal mark, but an empty space filled with the voices of all who pass by.

Presented with the CUNY Graduate Center's Office of Public Programs and the Foundation for Iberian Music at the Brook Center for Music Research and Documentation. Made possible by the Elebash Global Voices Fund.

Gala Flamenca

Eva Yerbabuena, Manuel Liñán, El Farru, Juan Tomás de la Molía

Thursday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 1 at 2 p.m. | New York City Center

Gala Flamenca, the heart of the Flamenco Festival, celebrates its 25th anniversary with a powerhouse lineup: Eva Yerbabuena, “one of flamenco’s best” (The Guardian); Manuel Liñán, “a pioneer reinventing flamenco” (The Stage), who returns after !VIVA! (2022) and Muerta de Amor (2025), and shapes the evening as artistic director; El Farru, who has been noted for his deeply rooted, powerful style and his work as a member of Paco de Lucía’s legendary sextet; and rising star Juan Tomás de la Molía, “a torrent of footwork” (The Guardian). Together, they deliver a night of electrifying solos and shared moments honoring flamenco’s past, present, and future. All performances at New York City Center are presented by New York City Center in partnership with Flamenco Festival. Major support for dance at New York City Center is provided by the Howard Gilman Foundation and the Ford Foundation.

La Confluencia

Estévez / Paños y Compañía

Friday, February 27 at 7:30 p.m. | New York City Center

Estévez / Paños, composed of acclaimed dancers/choreographers Rafael Estévez and Valeriano Paños, take us on a voyage into flamenco’s evolution and showcase the versatility of the male flamenco dancer with their company. Winners of the Spain National Dance Award in 2019, the duo pushes the boundaries of flamenco by reimagining its most profound traditions.

In the groundbreaking La Confluencia, the choreographers challenge both themselves and their audience with innovative interpretations of a wide array of flamenco styles. Drawing inspiration from the ancient roots of flamenco, which include influences from European, Roma, Jewish, and African cultures, they weave these elements together to form masterfully crafted vignettes. Throughout, the raw, earthy spirit of Andalusia remains the beating heart of the performance, creating a powerful and authentic experience.

La Argentinita in New York, New York in La Argentinita

José Javier León

Saturday, February 28 at 2 p.m. | The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts

This lecture and performance, part of the 25th anniversary of Flamenco Festival New York, celebrates the legacy of La Argentinita, the iconic singer and bailaora Encarnación López Júlvez. Led by José Javier León, the lecture explores her artistry, her collaborations with Federico García Lorca, and the ways she expanded flamenco by bridging it with ballet, Spanish song, and modern experimentation. Following the lecture, festival artists bring La Argentinita's vision to life in a live performance, highlighting her transformative impact on flamenco. Audiences are invited to experience flamenco as a living art form – where rhythm, emotion, and movement intersect, and tradition meets innovation – offering a glimpse into the creative spirit that shaped both her time in 1930s New York and flamenco's international reach.

Guitarra desnuda

José Fermín Fernández

Saturday, February 28 at 7 p.m. | Jose's Pub

José Fermin Fernández, hailed as one of the brightest talents of a new generation of flamenco, makes his much-anticipated New York debut with Guitarra desnuda. Winner of prestigious awards, including the Bordón Minero and the Concurso Nacional de Arte Flamenco de Córdoba, Fernández has earned recognition for his profound musicality, dazzling technique, and a style that celebrates flamenco tradition while opening new expressive pathways. With a maturity beyond his years, he brings the depth, passion, and innovation of today’s flamenco guitar to the international stage in a performance that promises both virtuosity and soul.

RAW

Irene Morales

Saturday, February 28 at 9:30 p.m. | Joe's Pub

RAW is a daring flamenco performance featuring dancer Irene Morales, whose movement brings ancestral intensity into sharp dialogue with the present. Rooted in Granada and shaped by Spain’s foremost stages, Morales embodies a dance language that unites precision and instinct, control and vulnerability. The work seeks a state of essentiality — a flamenco pared down to its core, where gesture, sound, and silence uncover emotional truth. Through the interplay of electronic textures, live instruments, and visceral rhythm, RAW opens new terrain for flamenco while remaining grounded in its pulse. Morales’s presence gives form to a living tradition — immediate, luminous, and profoundly human — where flamenco is not fixed in time but continually rediscovered through the body.

Landscape + Silencios

Estévez / Paños y Compañía

Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. | NYU KJCC

Created by the acclaimed duo Estévez / Paños, this piece is a bold and visceral exploration of flamenco through rhythm, movement, and experimental composition. Performed by Rafael Estévez and Yoel Vargas, it draws inspiration from the fierce zapateado of Carmen Amaya and the radical percussion works of John Cage, imagining a surreal meeting between their sonic worlds in 1940s New York. Improvisation, silence, and raw physicality shape a performance where flamenco tradition collides with avant-garde spirit — a constantly shifting landscape of sound and motion, where chaos meets precision and emotion drives form. Presented as a 20-minute choreographic work followed by an open conversation with the artists, the piece invites audiences into both the experience and the ideas behind it.

Co-presented with NYU Espacio de Culturas.

Fiesta Flamenca

Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m. | Baryshnikov Arts Center, Howard Gilman Performance Space

Fiesta Flamenca at Baryshnikov Arts is inspired by the origins of flamenco in café cantantes, placing the musicians and dancers among the audience. This star-studded program features a dazzling lineup of renowned artists, such as dancers Raquel Heredia “La Repompa,” Juan Tomás de la Molía, and Alberto Sellés, and singer-songwriter Mara Rey. Grab your seat in an intimate cabaret setting for a memorable celebration of flamenco’s depth, diversity, and fiery passion. All attendees over 21 are invited to enjoy complimentary wine during the performance.

Co-presented with Baryshnikov Arts.

Tickets will be available starting February 3.

Flamenco Meets Jazz

Dani de Morón and Shai Maestro

Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.; Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. | Jazz at Lincoln Center, Dizzy's Club

As part of the Flamenco Meets Jazz series within Flamenco Festival’s 25th Anniversary, this concert reunites flamenco guitarist Dani de Morón together with special guest jazz musician Shai Maestro for a performance full of energy and sensitivity. The program invites audiences to experience the dynamic dialogue between flamenco and jazz, where improvisation, complex rhythms, and shared musical intuition come together. Throughout the performance, the artists balance tradition and exploration, moving between intense, fiery passages and quieter, introspective moments. Audiences will be immersed in a live performance rich in nuance, where technical mastery, creativity, and the spontaneous interaction between musicians create a unique and unpredictable musical experience.

Co-presented with Jazz At Lincoln Center.

Vuela

Sara Baras

Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 6 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 7 at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, March 8 at 2 p.m. | New York City Center

Olivier Award winner Sara Baras, "a woman who can dance up not just a flamenco storm, but a hurricane" (The Guardian), is famous for her lightning-fast footwork, intricate hand, arm and body movements, and entrancing stage presence.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of her company, she presents a deeply personal and emotionally resonant tribute to the legendary Paco de Lucía, one of flamenco's most revered voices. Performed by Sara Baras alongside 12 exceptional musicians and dancers, Vuela (meaning "fly") takes audiences on a choreographic journey through 15 pieces that explore the cycle of life-its roots, passions, emotions, and ultimate freedom. Structured in four acts, the program moves from grounded strength to luminous transcendence, with Baras dancing as someone who has lived every beat she performs.

Pido permiso

Raquel Heredia "La Repompa"

Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. | Joe's Pub

This work invites us into the artistic universe of Raquel Heredia "La Repompa," a dancer who carries the legacy of one of flamenco's great dynasties.

A journey through emotion and memory – a space where rhythm and silence, power and vulnerability, tradition and instinct coexist. Through each dance, the audience is invited into a flamenco that is both ancestral and deeply personal, guided by honesty and fire. The result is a performance that feels raw, magnetic, and profoundly human – flamenco stripped to its essence alive, fearless, and free.

Tránsilo

Rosario "La Tremendita"

Saturday, March 7 at 6 p.m. | Joe's Pub

With Tránsito (Fleeing the Noise), groundbreaking singer Rosario La Tremendita strips flamenco to its core in a powerful collaboration with master guitarist Dani de Morón. This intimate work is a journey back to the traditional songs that form the soul of flamenco, reimagined with fearless artistry and emotional depth. With her unmistakable voice – raw, nuanced, and deeply human – and the guitar's enveloping resonance, La Tremendita creates a space where memory and innovation meet. Tránsito is not just a performance, but a ritual: a return to authenticity, a dialogue between past and future, and an act of resistance against the superficial noise of our time.

Tribute to Lola Flores

Mara Rey with Bobby Sanabria & Ascensión

Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. | Bronx Music Hall

For the 25th Anniversary of Flamenco Festival New York, Latin jazz meets flamenco in an unforgettable tribute to the legendary Lola Flores. Grammy-nominated drummer, composer, and bandleader Bobby Sanabria brings the explosive energy of his Ascensión Band to the stage, joined by powerhouse flamenco singer Mara Rey and rising vocal star Jennifer Jade.

Together they ignite a celebration that fuses rhythm, passion, and soul across cultures – honoring "La Faraona" with dazzling arrangements, fiery improvisations, and heartfelt performances. A once-in-a-lifetime encounter between jazz and flamenco that pays tribute to one of Spain's most iconic stars.

Co-presented with Bronx Music Hall.

In Concert

Ángeles Toledano

Saturday, March 7 at 8 p.m. | Roulette

Angeles Toledano, a rising star in the flamenco scene, brings her powerful voice and fearless artistry to New York in a show that blends tradition and innovation. The performance takes audiences on an emotional journey through strength, vulnerability, and resilience, capturing flamenco's essence in its purest and boldest form. In this concert, Toledano presents new songs in a duo format alongside her flamenco repertoire, offering a gentle nod to Lorca, La Argentinita and the echoes of his time in New York. She is joined by guitarist Benito Bernal, an important name in the future of flamenco guitar, who has accompanied her for years and whose complicity with her on stage becomes evident in every performance.

Co-presented with Robert Browning Associates, Lotus Music & Dance, and Roulette.

Cajoneada

Alfonso Cid

Sunday, March 8 at 4 p.m. | Bronx Music Hall

As part of the Flamenco Festival NY 2026, an interactive cajoneada will take place at the Bronx Music Hall. Attendees will be able to participate in a flamenco percussion workshop, exploring the role of the cajón in flamenco, all within a vibrant community setting.

Co-presented with Bronx Music Hall.

YARIN

Jon Maya & Andrés Marin

Sunday, March 8 at 7 p.m. | Guggenheim New York

An invitation to an intercultural encounter, where the dantzari (traditional Basque dancer) Jon Maya and flamenco dancer Andrés Marín, accompanied by live music from Julen Achiary, meet through an honest dialogue – a conversation that reveals their differences and their shared desire to build a common path toward tomorrow. Two men look to their roots as a way to connect with their surroundings. Each arrives with his own origin and essence, offering an encounter that is both personal and universal. The dialogue between them is not always easy – it demands listening and respect. At times it unites them, at others it creates distance or tension. Yet, through that tension, understanding emerges – and ultimately, an embrace.

Co-presented with Works & Process at Guggenheim New York and Instituto Cervantes.

Mario Escudero in New York

Mario Manuel Escudero. & Álvaro Martinete

Wednesday, March 11 at 7 p.m. | Instituto Cervantes

Álvaro Martinete will perform some of Mario Escudero's most representative works, accompanied by a brief talk about the guitarist's life and years in New York. Mario Manuel Escudero., the artist's son, will take part in the conversation, offering personal insights into his father's legacy and his deep connection to the city.

Vínculo

Los Ricos: Sonia & Ismael

Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m. | Joe's Pub

Vínculo (meaning "Bond") is a flamenco show that captures the vibration of an encounter – a space where emotion, art, and memory intertwine to shape a world of their own. It is an open dialogue in which every moment, sound, and pause builds a connection, allowing flamenco's tradition to meet the personal vision of its creators. The performance invites audiences to share, feel, and discover what arises when art brings people together. Brought to life by Los Ricos, bailaora Sonia Olla and cantaor Ismael Fernández, the show reflects years of experience with flamenco masters and on international stages. Based in New York, these artists convey a modern sensibility while honoring flamenco's timeless spirit.

Tribute to Manuel de Falla - 150th Anniversary

Manhattan Wind Ensemble

Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m. | Centennial Memorial Temple

On the 150th anniversary of Manuel de Falla's birth, the Manhattan Wind Ensemble pays tribute to one of Spain's most iconic composers. Known for its bold programming, the Ensemble reimagines Falla's music for wind and percussion, infusing folkloric rhythms and classical tradition with fresh energy. More than a retrospective, this concert becomes a vibrant dialogue between past and present – where Falla's legacy resonates through striking new arrangements and a contemporary sonic lens.

Tribute to Sabicas

Gerardo Núñez, Antonio Rey, Alvaro Martinete. Special guest: Olga Pericet

Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m. | The Town Hall

This special edition honors flamenco guitar legend Sabicas, who reshaped the genre from his adopted home in New York after arriving in exile in the 1940s. A pioneer and mentor, he turned his home into a creative haven for generations of flamenco artists. The tribute brings together three generations of flamenco guitarists: the virtuosic Gerardo Núñez, the Latin Grammy-winning Antonio Rey, and rising talent Alvaro Martinete. They are joined by the celebrated dancer Olga Pericet, whose bold, elegant performance reimagines flamenco with wit and intensity.

Co-presented with the World Music Institute.

Flamenco in New York: From Carmencita to Pericet

Olga Pericet

Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m. | Metropolitan Museum of Art

A special pop-up encounter exploring the dialogue between past and present

Dancer and choreographer Olga Pericet, renowned for her mastery of Escuela Bolera and Flamenco, will give a talk inspired by the forms and codes of Spanish dance and by the frames of Carmencita's historic film. The session will be accompanied by brief performances by Pericet herself, offering glimpses of the dance in conversation with its early expressions.

Flamenco Festival On Tour

Miami

Vuela

Sara Baras

Saturday, February 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday March 1 at 3 p.m. | Knight Concert Hall, Arsht Center

In Concert

Ángeles Toledano

Tuesday, March 5 at 8 p.m. | Miami Beach Bandshell

Tampa

Vuela

Sara Baras

Tuesday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m. | Straz Center

Chicago

RAW

Irene Morales

Sunday, March 1 at 6 p.m. | Instituto Cervantes Chicago

Carte Blanche

Dani de Moron

Friday, March 6 at 7 p.m. | Instituto Cervantes Chicago

Boston

Tribute to Sabicas

Gerardo Núñez, Antonio Rey, Álvaro Martinete. Special guest: Olga Pericet

Friday, March 13 at 8 p.m. | Berklee Performing Arts Center

Flamenco Festival New York 2026 has the support of INAEM (National Institute of the Performing Arts and Music) Ministry of Culture of Spain, the City Council of Seville, Instituto Cervantes, the Provincial Council of Granada, Fundación SGAE, and the Consulate of Spain in New York. Invited City: Seville.

Flamenco Festival started its mission in 2001 in New York City, and is now the largest platform for flamenco in the international cultural scene. Founded by Miguel Marín, the Festival has reached an audience of more than 1.6 million people and presented more than 170 companies in 1350 performances. Flamenco Festival has brought some of the finest flamenco creations to theaters in 112 cities around the globe, contributing to flamenco becoming an important component of the world ́s most prestigious theaters, including New York City Center, Carnegie Hall, London's Sadler's Wells, the Arsht Center in Miami, Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, the Boston Opera House, the Sydney Opera House, National Performing Arts Center in Beijing, Stanislavski Theater in Moscow, Bunkamura in Tokyo, and Esplanade in Singapore. In 2012, Flamenco Festival created the residency program "In Progress," presenting 19 projects in New York, Miami, and London. It is now expanding to other cities in Spain with the pioneer "glo-cal" creative labs hosted in 2022 in Torrox (Malaga). This program has the purpose of expanding the creative horizons of flamenco through experimentation and self-enquiry, seeing the arts as a tool for individual and social transformation.