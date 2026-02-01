Alex Goodman to Perform at Ken's Jazz Attic February 12

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Come for an unforgettable night of world-class jazz with Alex Goodman, one of New York City's most exciting and inventive jazz guitarist-composers.

The performance is on February 12 at 7 p.m. at Ken's Jazz Attic.

Ken's Jazz Attic is a pop-up jazz club that appears once each month inside the spacious, main dining area of Tequila Sunrise in Larchmont, New York. Be prepared for a comfortable yet riveting performance.

Experience an evening of top-tier jazz with guitarist Alex Goodman at Ken’s Jazz Attic. A star in the New York jazz scene, Alex is celebrated for his unique, moving playing style and layered, emotional compositions.

Join us in our intimate, listening-focused space for an unforgettable night of music that captures the spirit, sophistication, and energy of today’s jazz.