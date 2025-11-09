Your THANKSGIVING FEAST by Top NYC Chefs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Thanksgiving is coming up in just a few weeks and it's time to make meal plans. Whether you are gathering a group or just going solo for dinner, check out the many options around the boroughs that are available. Find your spot, make reservations and Happy Thanksgiving!

Monarch Rooftop (71 W. 35th Street) The venue is having its 11th Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade Viewing Party. It’s a front-row view of the parade and balloons from the 18th floor of the corner of 6th Avenue and 35th St. - complete with breakfast, brunch, and a full open bar. From 8am to 12:30pm, guests can take in the parade and giant balloons live from the rooftop while the broadcast plays on five big-screen TVs, ensuring not a single float or performance is missed. Tickets include: Both breakfast and lunch/brunch, consisting of a spread of holiday favorites from French toast sticks and mini bagels to turkey legs, chicken and waffles, and pizza; Open bar with premium spirits; Coffee and tea service, a hot chocolate station, and a full bellini and mimosa bar; and Specialty cocktails and mocktails. The proceeds from the day’s raffle benefit Be An Elf, a nonprofit that delivers holiday joy to children in need.

Lex Yard (550 Lexington Avenue) Celebrate Thanksgiving in timeless New York style at Lex Yard, the American Brasserie at the newly reopened Waldorf Astoria New York, where Chef Michael Anthony reimagines the traditional holiday feast with a menu rooted in locally sourced, seasonal ingredients that celebrate American-grown produce. Guests are invited to enjoy a $225 prix-fixe menu from 11:30 AM to close on Thanksgiving day, showcasing Chef Michael’s elegant take on the American Thanksgiving table. Starters range from Island Creek Oysters and Royal Red Shrimp Cocktail to a lavish caviar service, while first courses include a vibrant Fall Waldorf Salad with pumpkin seeds, silky Butternut Squash Soup, or Seafood Lumache. For mains, choose from Herb-Basted Halibut, Green Circle Turkey prepared roasted and confit, or Braised Short Ribs, with an optional Bone-In Ribeye for two. Each table is served with a trio of sides, Mashed La Ratte Potatoes, Mushroom and Swiss Chard Stuffing, and a Root Vegetable Medley, alongside warm, housemade breads. To finish, a selection of Apple Crostata, Chocolate Cake, and Pear Panna Cotta brings a sweet close to this holiday experience.

Quality Branded: The iconic restaurants of Quality Branded will all be open across NYC on Thanksgiving Day (with amended hours of operation), featuring traditional Thanksgiving Plates ($56). Available at each venue, the plate offers familiar classics like turkey breast and thigh, sausage stuffing, roasted squash or sweet potato, cranberry mostarda, and rosemary gravy. However, each restaurant will add its own touch of flavor, using spices and seasonings related to their offered cuisines. Please see below for each restaurant’s hours of operation. The locations include: Limusina (Manhattan West: 441 9th Ave.): 11 am - 9 pm; Zou Zou’s (Manhattan West: 385 9th Ave, Suite 85): 11 am - 9 pm; Quality Bistro (Midtown: 120 W 55th St.) : 2pm - 9 pm; Quality Italian (Midtown: 57 W 57th St.): 2 pm - 9 pm; Quality Meats (Midtown: 57 W 58th St.): 2 pm - 9 pm; and Smith & Wollensky (Midtown East: 797 3rd Ave.): 2 pm - 9 pm.

Olio e Piu (3 Greenwich Avenue) It’s the place where you can savor a decadent Thanksgiving menu featuring a modern twist on classic holiday favorites. The menu includes Zuppa Di Zucca Violina ($16), a butternut squash soup with fried sage, parmesan, and sage oil; Insalata Di Mele ($23), with mixed greens, apples, pomegranate,gorgonzola,sliced almond, and an apple cider vinaigrette;Tortelloni Di Zucca Violina ($28), Butternut squash tortelloni, brown butter, sage, Parmesan; Tacchino Arrosto ($38) a roasted turkey with herbed butter, fried brussels sprouts, sweet potato puree, and a cranberry gravy; and a Cheesecake Con Noci Di Pecans ($18) topped with sea salt caramel creme fraiche, caramelized pecans, and a homemade pecan praline

Hudson Local (653 11th Avenue) The restaurant in Hell’s Kitchen will offer an elegant holiday feast, serving up classics with some fun twists from Executive Chef Samuel-Drake Jones to parties of all sizes, from solo diners and couples to families and groups up to fourteen at a wallet-friendly $95 per person ($45 for kids). The three-course menu starts with Little Gem Salad or Roasted Beets with shiso cream, apple, avocado and wasabi peas, followed by a choice of entrée, either Turkey Roulade, Maple Ham or Smoked Maitake Mushrooms (vegetarian). Family-style served sides accompany the mains, including chef’s signature Tumbleweed Cheddar Cornbread served warm in a skillet with maple butter; sausage brioche stuffing; fried brussels sprouts; mashed potatoes; delicata squash stuffed with mushrooms and cheese; cranberry sauce and gravy. For a sweet finale, guests can choose from Pumpkin Pie a la mode or a warm Date Blondie with white chocolate pecan crumble and vanilla gelato.

The Standard Grill (848 Washington Street) Give thanks The Standard way this year with a refined yet warmly inviting feast at The Standard Grill for $95 per person. On Thanksgiving Day, guests are welcomed to enjoy a three-course prix-fixe menu that celebrates the season’s most comforting flavors with contemporary flair. Begin with Butternut Squash Soup enriched with brown butter and sage or a Mixed Chicory Salad with green apple, spiced pecans, and blue cheese dressing, before savoring your choice of Roasted Heritage Turkey with cornbread stuffing and cranberry relish, Steelhead Rainbow Trout with warm lentils and preserved lemon, or an elegant Autumn Vegetable Pot Pie encased in golden puff pastry. For the table, a spread of Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Green Bean Casserole, and Almost Perfect Mashed Potatoes completes the experience. End on a sweet note with Classic Pumpkin Pie or Chocolate Pecan Tart and elevate the evening further with an optional $55 wine pairing.

Leslie (514 3rd Avenue) If you’re looking for an alternative to the usual Thanksgiving celebration, we hope you’ll consider Leslie, an inviting New American restaurant in Murray Hill with a Grand Opening scheduled for November 12. At Leslie’s helm is Miami transplant Chef/Restaurateur Sebastian Fernandez and his wife and co-owner Leslie Ames, after whom the restaurant is named. This Thanksgiving, Sebastian infuses traditional American fare with global influences, offering a three-course $55 per person dinner special that showcases the bright, bold flavors of his wife Leslie’s native Peru: Dinner will consist of Family-style Salad – Seasonal gem lettuce, radicchio, French breakfast radish, chives, Dijon vinaigrette; Peruvian-style turkey breast with aji amarillo sauce (mild), sweet potato pavé, brioche and corn stuffing, and French beans and Tres leches cake with seasonal fruits. Sebastian has also created a special cocktail for the occasion: a dark rum and tres leches martini.

Blu Ember (137-49 Northern Boulevard) For a traditional and elegant Thanksgiving meal, Blu Ember in Flushing, Queens will be serving a classic holiday feast. Advanced orders for their Thanksgiving options are available, and the menu is designed to serve larger groups, making it the perfect option for gatherings in the area. The Thanksgiving menu will include time-honored cuisine including whole or breast turkey options, ham, mac and cheese, asparagus, and other quintessential holiday cuisines. For a more intimate experience, Blu Ember features a private dining room equipped with a fireplace to provide cozy comfort among its sophisticated atmosphere.

Pulpería Latin Mediterranean Kitchen (338 West 46th Street) For those in the theatre district, Pulpería Latin Mediterranean Kitchen on Restaurant Row is offering a Latin-inspired Thanksgiving, elevated with Mediterranean flair. From 4 pm to 10 pm, the restaurant will offer a 3-course Thanksgiving Prix Fixe Menu for $75/person, also available á la carte, along with a limited dinner menu featuring Pulpería’s signature small plates and paellas. Highlights include Mini Pumpkin Stuffed with Jumbo Lump Crabmeat, Manchego, brie, chives, scallions, fresh corn, and butternut aioli. Served with toasted French baguette; Turkey Paella for Two, bomba rice with turkey broth, ñora sofrito, chickpeas, green peas, roasted red peppers, Spanish chorizo, guindilla peppers, and cranberry aioli; and creamy Pumpkin-Spiced Cheesecake. Complete Thanksgiving at Pulpería with season cocktails like Fig Old Fashioned with fig-infused Zacapa Rum or Apple Cider Punch with caramel vodka.

Boucherie (Multiple NYC Locations) Celebrate Thanksgiving at Boucherie for a truly unforgettable holiday feast in the heart of New York City. Indulge at any of the four locations in a special Thanksgiving menu featuring French-inspired takes on classic holiday favorites. Gather with loved ones in the restaurant’s warm, festive atmosphere and toast to the season in true New York style. The menu includes Soupe de Potiron ($20), a roasted butternut squash velouté with apple crisps and cognac-scented whipped cream; Salade de Cresson et Roquefort ($22), with watercress, crumbled Stilton blue cheese, endives, Asian pears, toasted walnuts, and balsamic reduction; Dinde à L’Ancienne ($46), roasted turkey breast with stuffed leg roulade, old-fashioned stuffing, haricots verts amandine, yams, and cranberry sauce; and Pecan Cheesecake ($18), topped with praline pecans, caramelized pecans, sea salt caramel, and crème fraîche.

Momofuku Noodle Bar (East Village and Columbus Circle) The beloved noodle bar offers a constantly changing roster of noodles, steamed buns, soft serve and daily specials, alongside a distinctive menu of large format dishes. Noodle Bar has locations in the East Village and Uptown at Columbus Circle. The first restaurant from chef David Chang (also behind acclaimed Ko in the East Village, Majordomo in LA & others), Noodle Bar opened in the East Village in 2004. The restaurant has received numerous James Beard Awards, including Outstanding Restaurant for three consecutive years, and is honored with a Michelin Bib Gourmand. . Both Noodle Bar locations are offering packages for pickup, including mains, desserts and sides, to make Thanksgiving easy and delicious for parties of all sizes.

Radio Bakery (135 India Street, Brooklyn and 186 Underhill Ave, Brooklyn) Radio Bakery’s Thanksgiving lineup includes two seasnal pies: a Pumpkin Cheesecake Pie – a spiced pumpkin cheesecake baked in a Biscoff cookie crust, topped with vanilla-specked whipped cream and candied pumpkin seeds; and a Caramel Apple Crumb Pie featuring NY State apples tossed in cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and caramel sauce, baked in a classic all-butter crust and finished with a cardamom-spiced oat crumble. The price is $60 each (9" pies, serve 8-12) How to Order + Pickup: Preorders go live Saturday, November 1 at 12 p.m. at both Radio locations. Order cutoff is Monday, November 17 or until sold out. Pies will be available for pickup on Tuesday, November 25 (12 p.m.-6 p.m.) and Wednesday, November 26 (7:30 a.m.-1 p.m.).

Peter Luger Steak House (178 Broadway, Brooklyn) Peter Luger Steak House will be open for regular hours of operation and serving its full menu offered a la carte. Peter Luger Steak House is the legendary, family-owned and operated steakhouse serving New Yorkers since 1887. One of the oldest restaurants in New York City, Peter Luger Steak House is known for its hand-selected USDA Prime Beef, which is dry-aged and butchered in-house, and signature dishes that are now considered American classics.

The Mark Restaurant (25 East 77th Street) The beloved Upper East Side restaurant by Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten presents an elegant three-course prix-fixe menu that reimagines holiday classics with his signature blend of European technique and global flavors. Guests can enjoy dishes such as Roasted Organic Turkey with Foie Gras and Chestnut Stuffing, Poached Lobster with Meyer Lemon Risotto, and Fresh Tagliatelle with White Truffle, followed by indulgent desserts like Spiced Pumpkin Pie and Dark Chocolate Pecan Tart. Set within The Mark’s timeless, copper-accented dining room, this refined yet inviting experience offers a sophisticated way to celebrate the season. The price is $228 per person.

Red Rooster Harlem (310 Lenox Avenue) Red Rooster Harlem will be offering two unique ways to celebrate Thanksgiving. In the main dining room, guests can enjoy the regular à la carte menu or the festive Turkey Feast Prix Fixe, featuring classic holiday dishes with a Red Rooster Harlem twist and live music throughout the day. Downstairs at Ginny’s Supper Club, guests can savor a Thanksgiving buffet with the restaurant’s signature turkey spread, soulful sides, comforting favorites, and live jazz and R&B performances all day long. Price: $85 pp for a Turkey Feast Prix Fixe, à la carte available

Barbuto Brooklyn (1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge) The newly opened restaurant will offer a $150 per person prix fixe menu highlighting Chef Waxman’s signature California-Italian dishes with festive seasonal additions, complemented by views of the Manhattan skyline. Menu highlights include elevated holiday classics like Roasted Heritage Turkey with cornbread-chestnut stuffing and cranberry–blood orange salsa, signature JW Gnocchi i Tartuffi and Spiced Apple Crostata with caramel ice cream. It’s the place to be for the distinctive and tempting dishes.

Carmine’s (Times Square: 200 W 44th St; Upper West Side: 2450 Broadway) The iconic Italian restaurant offer dine in service for 6-8 people: $395 per party and takeout and catering for 6-8 people: $395 per party. Carmine’s serves a generous, family-style Italian-American Thanksgiving feast with a classic roast turkey, savory stuffing, seasonal vegetables, and hearty sides. Available hot for dine-in or takeout (provided cold with reheating instructions). Whole pies (apple and pumpkin) are available for an additional charge of $30.

Virgil’s Real BBQ (Times Square: 152 W 44th St) The popular barbecue restaurant offers dine in with a Feast (6-8 Guests: $395 per party) & Personal Plate ($49.95 per person). Virgil’s delivers a Southern BBQ twist on Thanksgiving, with smoked turkey and flavorful sides like cornbread stuffing, sweet potatoes, and green beans. Choose a full feast for the table or a personal plate. There is also takeout and catering (6-8 Guests: $395 per party). The take-home package includes the full Southern-style spread served cold with heating instructions. Whole pies (apple and pumpkin) can be added for dessert for an additional $30.

BLACKBARN Restaurant (19 East 26th Street)The farm-to-table, American restaurant from Chef/Owner John Doherty is offering a three-course menu to celebrate the occasion. Priced at $135/per adult and $55/child 12 and under, it starts with Wild Mushroom Toast; Spiced Roasted Autumn Vegetables; and Venison Sausage with braised cabbage & apples served family style. For the main course, guests have their choice of Roast Turkey & Braised Thigh with giblet gravy, Beef Tenderloin in Red Wine Sauce with caramelized shallots or Paupiettes of Sole & Shrimp Mousse with purple Peruvian potatoes in a lemon-chive Beurre Blanc sauce. Sides served family style include Sausage & Apple Stuffing, Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts & Bacon, Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Cranberry Sauce. For a sweet treat, guests may choose either a homemade Warm Cinnamon-Apple Crumble, Pumpkin Cheesecake with Apple Cider Glaze & Whipped Cream, Butterscotch Bread Pudding with toffee sauce or Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie. Consider their Takeout and Catering. For the third year, BLACKBARN is offering its Thanksgiving dinner for pick-up and is expanding to include larger parties and events as well. Prices start at $530 + tax and fees for enough to feed 4-6 people or $895 for 8-10 persons. BLACKBARN will pre-prepared Roast Turkey & thigh giblet gravy and an array of sides including Sausage & Apple stuffing, Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Brussel Sprouts, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce. Then for dessert the package includes both the Pumpkin Cheesecake and the Butterscotch bread pudding. Their premium option for $595 and $985 respectively, guests will receive the Mushroom Toast and the Mixed Green Salad to start, Beef Tenderloin with red wine sauce and Apple Crumble for dessert in addition to the standard dinner selections. For larger gatherings for up to 60 people, BLACKBARN will offer Thanksgiving catering, with a robust menu of combining both Thanksgiving classics and BLACKBARN signatures.

