Review: Olio e Più Bryant Park Serves Comfort Italian Cuisine in a Cozy Setting

Directly across the street from Bryant Park’s Winter Village and ice skating rink, you’ll find the newly opened Olio e Più Bryant Park. This bustling Midtown location is the second to open in New York City after one in the West Village, and offers an ideal spot for festive activities and for grabbing food and drinks before a Broadway show.

On the menu, you’ll find a daily aperitivo hour offered at the bar from 2-6 pm on weekdays with $12 cocktail specials and deals on small plates, along with weekday breakfast offerings from 8 am-11 am, lunch and dinner plates, and lastly, a weekend brunch that is a must.

We had a chance to enjoy brunch between shopping at the neighboring Winter Village, and the cozy, rustic charm instantly enthralled us upon arrival. Dark woods, an exposed ceiling, chandelier lighting, and antique-inspired furniture create a welcoming ambiance with equally pleasant service, even during the packed holiday season.

There is a spacious dining area right as you walk in, with small tables and booths for larger parties. In the back, you’ll find the bar with ample seating and an ideal place to be tucked away with a martini.

We had one of the best tables in the house, in the center of the space by the large Christmas tree with twinkling white lights. Kicking things off, we started with some seasonal drinks, including the Alitalia made with Cinnamon-Infused Laird’s Apple Brandy, and the gin-infused Racocolto Spritz crafted with hazelnut liqueur. Both were easy to drink and refreshing with just the right amount of sweetness.

Our server, Pedro, was attentive and helpful with our food choices, and even with a full house, he took the time to explain the dishes while answering our questions. We opted to keep it family-style and ordered a range of items to share with the table, including prosciutto di Parma to start, a selection of cheeses, mortadella, and finocchiona, served with focaccina bread with rosemary and garlic oil, and pickled cucumber.

One of our mains was Atlantic salmon, which was nice and tender, served with an olive tapenade and topped with a breadcrumb for a crisp exterior.

However, the star of the show for us was the spaghetti carbonara made with Guanciale (a cured pork cheek), Parmigiano, black pepper, chili oil, and a perfectly golden egg on top. The dish was rich and savory with the perfect creamy texture and the right amount of saltiness in each bite.

To finish off the meal, we tried two desserts. The olive oil cake was incredibly moist and flavorful, made with a tangerine confit and chestnut cream. The dark chocolate mousse was thick and decadent, everything a chocolate lover craves.

Whether you’re looking for a place to dine with the family before a show or craving a cozy spot for a nightcap, Olio e Più Bryant Park is the destination for it all with its prime location, alluring vibe, and delicious menu offerings.

Olio e Più Bryant Park is located at 1065 AVE OF THE AMERICAS, New York, NY 10018. For more information on menus and reservations, please visit https://www.olioepiu.com/location/nyc-bryant-park/.

(Photos courtesy of Aranka Media and Carissa Chesanek)

