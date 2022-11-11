Sandman Port and Jasper Hill Collaborate on Wine Infused Cheese

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nov. 11, 2022  
Is there anything that goes better with a glass of wine than cheese? We think so. Check out this special wine infused cheese that is perfect for your holiday table!

Sandeman Port, the historic brand behind the most awarded portfolio of ports, has teamed up with Jasper Hill Farm to create a first of its kind, limited edition Port infused Harbison Mini cheese. Sandeman Founder's Reserve Ruby Port's powerful aromas of rich red fruit and fire bring out flavors of vanilla, woodsy oak, and a hint of viande fumée in the cheese. Because we all know it is a skill to pair wine and cheese, you're not going to find a more perfect match than Sandeman port and Jasper Hill infused cheese.

Sandeman infused Jasper Hill Cheese is available for purchase on the Jasper Hill website and in select stores nationwide. With the upcoming holiday season, this infused cheese could be a delicious gift for friends, or family.

Sandeman wines are ideal for the holiday season. To learn more about them, please visit https://www.sandeman.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Jasper Hill and Sandeman Port



