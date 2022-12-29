Ring in 2023 at Top Spots in NYC

There are plenty of restaurants and clubs readying celebrations especially for you. It's not too late to make plans. Check out these 23 destinations to ring in 2023 and Happy New Year to all!

Welcome 2023 at e's BAR (511 Amsterdam) and 'Bring on the Bubbly' on December 31st! Visitors will enjoy a night full of music from a live DJ, all the hits during Karaoke, complimentary party hats and noisemakers, and a free champagne toast at midnight to christen the evening! Doors will open at noon, and the festivities will begin at 8 pm with no cover to speak of. Find more information by visiting, https://e-barnyc.com.

Celebrate 2023 at Carroll Place (157 Bleecker St) on New Years Eve starting at 10pm! Italian favorites like authentic wood fired pizzas will perfectly pair with classic cocktails, beers and wine. There will also be a live DJ and two floors of entertainment to enjoy. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased by visiting, https://carrollplacenyc.com/event/new-years-eve-22/

Ainslie will host New Year's Eve bashes at both their Williamsburg (76 Ainslie Street) and Bowery locations to end the year on a high note. The parties will start at 9pm at both locations with live music from a special guest DJ, appetizers until 11pm, and an exciting midnight countdown complete with a complimentary champagne toast. The crowd at Ainslie Bowery will also be able to buy GA Admission Open Bar tickets to enjoy a 4 Hour Premium Open Bar between 9pm and 1am beginning at $75. Tickets for the festivities at Ainslie in Williamsburg begin at $30 and can be purchased by visiting, https://ainslie.ticketsauce.com/e/new-years-eve-ainslie-bk/tickets and tickets for the party at Ainslie's Bowery location can be purchased by visiting, https://ainslie.ticketsauce.com/e/new-years-eve-ainslie-bowery/tickets.

Innocent Yesterday (252 A East 77th St.) will host an Upper East Side New Year's' Eve celebration featuring a 5-hour wine and beer open bar, midnight toast and gourmet small bites. Jam out to some of the hottest Hip Hop, Top 40, and Dance tracks and toast to the New Year with a complimentary glass of champagne and an entertainer-led fist-pumping countdown as the clock strikes 12. Tickets and select VIP Packages can be found by visiting, http://joonbug.com/newyork/newyearseve/innocent-yesterday-restaurant-event-new-york

Haven Rooftop (132 W 47th St.) above The Sanctuary Hotel will toast the New Year 2023 with a collection of prix fixe dinner offerings in the heart of Times Square on December 31st. Visitors can celebrate the new year with a $95 prix fixe dinner at 5pm, a $120 prix fixe dinner at 7pm, which both include a complimentary prosecco toast! For those looking to get a little more glamorous, book the $320 VIP dinner from 9pm to 1am, which includes a 4-hour open bar. Make a reservation by emailing events@sanctuaryhotelnyc.com.

Amali (115 E. 60th St.) is celebrating New Year's Eve with one-of-a-kind Mediterranean food and drink specials in addition to offering its regular menu. Guests can start with appetizers like Seared Foie Gras with Hazelnut Butter, Spiced Pear, Cognac, Toasted Quinoa, and entrees like Potato Gnocchi with Bone Marrow, White Sturgeon Caviar, Perigord Truffle, and Uni. Finish the meal with Creme Brulee infused with Tahitian Vanilla or a glass of Vilmart & Cie, Grand Cellier, Premier Cru, NV. There will be a live DJ at 10pm and an open bar after hours until 1am. Reservations to dine in between 5 pm - 11pm can be made on OpenTable.

Kumi and LIFE Rooftop (120 W 57th St) are playing host to the ultimate end-of-year party with fireworks over Central Park to light up the night sky! Guests can enjoy the Kumi Only experience consisting of a curated five-course pre-fixe menu priced at $250 per person with signatures like famous Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice, mains like Gochujang Glazed Salmon and Exotic Fruits and Earl Grey Tea Cake with Caramelized Honey-Cinnamon Meringue and Sweet Milk for dessert. Doors for general admission fun at LIFE Rooftop will open at 9 pm for a 3-hour open bar until 12 am, featuring a complimentary NYE toast with a glass of Perrier Jouet for $145 or a high-top table and a bottle of Perrier Jouet on each table for $245! Reservations and VIP packages can be made by visiting, https://www.eventbrite.com/o/nyc-party-guide-58269943223

Nerai (55 E. 54th Street) in Midtown East will host a spectacular New Year's Eve dinner. The gorgeous Greek restaurant will serve up a thoughtfully curated 7-course chef's tasting menu for $145 per person with an optional wine pairing for $75 per person. The feast will include an array of dishes like Seared Tuna with Kalamata olives, citrus, fennel, mint & Aleppo, with an optional pairing of NV Xinomavro, Kir-Yianni "Akakies", Greece, Florina and Lahanosalata with winter truffle, chanterelles, brussel sprouts, persimmon, and mizithra pomegranate-truffle vinaigrette paired with a 2020 Vidiano, Silva Daskalaki "Vorinos", Greece, Crete, and Politiko Thessalonikis for dessert, and an optional pairing of 2013 Muscat of Samos, EOS Samos "Vin Doux", Greece, Samos. Tickets can be purchased by visiting, https://nerainyc.com/menus/nye-chefs-7-course-tasting-menu/?mc_cid=3b0e3e9890&mc_eid=faa3806696

Bar Marseille (190 Beach 69th St) in the Rockaways will welcome the new year with a festive menu that pays tribute to ProvenÃ§al cuisine with American influence. Starters feature dishes like Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with Mustard Beurre Blanc and Fried Baby Artichokes with Lemon Aioli and Parsley. EntrÃ©es like Beef Bourguignon with Mashed Potatoes or Tuna Au Poivre with Sauteed Spinach and Peppercorn Sauce are available for the main course. For dessert, diners can order a Creme Brulee with Tahitian Vanilla infusion and accompany their meal with a drink package inclusive of standard spirits, wine, beer, and a Midnight prosecco toast available at the bar or table for $65 per person from 9pm till midnight. A live DJ will entertain the crowd with today's top hits starting at 9pm and there will be a bar open till 2am. Reservations to dine-in between 5pm - 11pm can be made on OpenTable.

Casa Dani (448 W 33rd St.) is hosting two special dinners to welcome the new year! The first dinner, set from 5pm to 8pm is priced at $150 per person and the second seating, from 9pm through Midnight, is $180 per person. The menu will include highlights like Anchoas con Mantequilla and Cantabrian Anchovies, Croquetas de JamÃ³n IbÃ©rico with Iberian Ham, La Tortilla with Sturgeon Caviar and a choice of main like Canary Islands Branzino with a Gem lettuce salad or Pluma Iberica a la plancha with roasted pepper. Dinner will end with a choice of Arroz con Leche with raspberry powder or Torrija with brown butter ice cream for dessert. Dinner reservations can be made by visiting, https://www.casadanirestaurant.com/

Schimanski (54 N 11th St) is partnering with Cyrese and Israel Hoffman of Good Vibes Worldwide to start 2023 off right! This New Year's Eve, guests can enjoy 3 hours of open bar from 9pm - 12am, a club-wide champagne toast, live streaming of the ball drop from Times Square and a confetti balloon drop at midnight! Your hosts Wallay, MyLifeIsKara & Hevzel will offer up the good New Year Mojo while DJs Trueblends, Sb Sounds, Last Nerd, Flygerian, & Godspeed mix and play Hip Hop, R&B, Afrobeats, Reggae, Dancehall, Reggaeton all night long. Formal attire is mandatory and a cash prize will be presented to Mr & Mrs. 2022 aka the Best Dressed of the Night! Tickets for the party with access to the open bar are $150. Schimanski is offering a $20 early bird special for ladies who purchase an RSVP ticket and show up before 10:30pm, and general admission ranges from $40 - $60. For tickets and more information, visit https://schimanskinyc.com/.

DEG Presents is putting on New York's biggest NYE warehouse party in Brooklyn and NYC! This New Year's Eve, Gordo will headline at the Brooklyn Hangar (2 52nd St, Brooklyn) with an experiential performance, extended set and larger than life decor. Expect additional performances from Golden Pony, Papyon, and more. Tickets are on sale now and start at $79 with the option to add a fast pass to skip the line and other VIP perks. For tickets and more information visit https://degpresents.com/venues/bkhangar/.

Slate (54 W 21st St), the upscale bar, lounge and club offers something for everyone, and their NYE party is no exception! Enjoy 5 hours of premium open bar, 2 hours of complimentary appetizers, a special live DJ performance, and more! Enjoy all that in addition to Slate's massive 16,000 square foot adult playground, which boasts three bowling lanes, an arcade, ping pong, pool tables, Skee-Ball, pinball, and more. Tickets are on sale now and start at $145 per person. Slate also offers VIP table options which include all of the above plus reserved seating, a bottle of champagne, bottle service, and more. For tickets and more information, visit www.slatetickets.com

Indulge in the elegance of Manhattan at Daintree Rooftop's (25 W 38th St) annual Roaring 20's New Year's Eve Party! Dress to impress in 2'0s attire and dance among the clouds in front of the sweeping skyline views. Tickets for this party start at $199 and include access to the best views of NYC's skyline, an open bar from 9pm -12am, live brass band music and a DJ, hors d'oeuvres and a complimentary midnight Champagne toast. This party will be one for the books! If you're in the mood for dinner before the festivities, book the Isla & Co. package at Hotel Hendricks, which includes champagne, an appetizer, one entree and dessert at the Australian-style, all-day Brasserie on the main floor. Tickets for Daintree can be purchased by visiting, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-eve-2023-at-daintree-rooftop-tickets-467732098297 Dinner reservations for Isla & Co. can be made by visiting, https://resy.com/cities/ny/venues/isla-and-co-midtown/events/new-years-eve-dinner-at-isla-co-midtown-2022-12-31?date=2022-12-12&seats=2

Somewhere Nowhere (112 W 25th St.) is hosting a The Book Of The Forbidden New Year's Eve Celebration on Saturday December 31st! Between 8pm to 12:30am guests will enjoy live music from DJ Spade, live theatrical performances and an exclusive fireworks display to kick off the new year. There will also be a premium open bar beginning at 8pm and providing drinks all evening. General Admission tickets begin at $255. For more information visit, https://bit.ly/3Otc9eE

Hidden Lane (129 E 15th St.) is celebrating the new year with live music and an open bar on December 31st! Guests will be able to enjoy a 5 Hour Premium Open Bar where they'll find all of their favorite cocktails between 9pm. and 2am to keep the party pumping! There will be a live musical set from a special guest DJ, hyping the crowd with today's hottest hits to set the tone for 2023. Partygoers can arrive at 8pm when doors open. To purchase tickets visit, http://joonbug.com/newyork/newyearseve/hidden-lane-new-year-event-new-york

On Saturday, December 31st, Nebula (135 W. 41st St) will welcome the new year with a spectacular round-up of live entertainment and an open bar! Between 9pm and 2am guests will have access to a 5 Hour Premium Open Bar where they can find all of their favorite cocktails to keep the celebration going! To establish the mood for 2023, a special guest DJ will perform a live musical set while playing the trendiest songs of the day. Doors open at 8pm for partygoers to enter. To purchase tickets, visit http://joonbug.com/newyork/newyearseve/nebula-nightclub-new-years-parties-new-york

This New Year's Eve, Daphne, located in the Hotel 50 Bowery is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration with Sleepy & Boo, Dylan Rafael, Young-Bora and other special live performances. The festivities start at 9pm and go till 4am. General admission starts at $158 and includes 5 premium drink tickets valid for cocktails up to $20 as well as a midnight champagne toast! For VIP table inquiries and reservations, visit www.nycpartyguide.com

Rï»¿ing in 2023 at Rooftop 93 (93 Bowery) in the heart of downtown Manhattan! The rooftop, with views 18 stories in the sky, boasts an intimate rooftop club vibe. For partygoers looking for an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, this party fits the bill! The soiree will take place on 2 floors full of music by special guest DJs playing a mix of Top 40 and mashups, a 4ï»¿-hour premium open bar, 1-hour light hors d'oeuvres, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight! Tickets can be purchased by visiting, www.nycpartyguide.com

Centrally located in the heart of Manhattan, the newly designed Space 54 (226 East 54th St) will host a special New Year's Eve celebration filled with glitz and glam. Enjoy 4 hours of premium open bar from 9pm to 1am, live entertainment, a state-of-the-art sound system and more. VIP table reservations include the above, cocktail service, and expedited entry to the festivities. General admission starts at $88, with the option to add the skip the line feature for $10 more. Doors open at 8:30pm and the party goes till daylight. For VIP table reservations, visit www.nycpartyguide.com

For a luxury New Year's Eve experience, look no further than the Hotel on Rivington! Along with live music and access to one of the most exclusive spaces in NYC, guests will also be able to enjoy four hours of premium open bar & passed hors d'oeuvres food between 9pm-1am. VIP table reservations include the above, cocktail service, expedited entry to the festivities, and more. General admission is priced at $100 and can be purchased by visiting, www.nycpartyguide.com



Celebrate New Year's Eve at the popular lounge and downtown hotspot, SIXTY Soho's Butterfly (60 Thompson St). The stunning venue will be bedazzled in lavish decor ready for photo opts, and an upbeat mixture of animal print furniture and modern masterpieces hanging on the walls. Guests will have access to a 4-hour premium open bar, an hour of light appetizers to enjoy, and a carefully crafted DJ set from NiteKat and Nick Marc! The party will begin at 9 p.m. and rage on until 4 a.m.! Tickets can be purchased by visiting, www.nycpartyguide.com

Sony Hall (235 W 46 St.) is bringing in the new year with a monumental celebration! Guests can enjoy a five-hour premium open bar serving up their favorite drinks between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m. or book VIP table packages! Bust out your favorite moves all night on the large open dance floor or take in the vibes at the bar. Tickets can be purchased by visiting, www.nycpartyguide.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages