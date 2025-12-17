Review: Miracle Cocktail Bar Pops Up At Someday in Brooklyn

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Whether you're from here or visiting New York during the holiday season, there’s a good chance you’ve stood in line to try to nab a seat at Miracle on Ninth Street, the ultimate Christmas bar with over-the-top decor and fun holiday-inspired drinks.

This iconic holiday cocktail pop-up bar was the first to hit these streets years ago, but Miracle has since expanded to many other neighborhoods, cities, and countries. We recently got to check out the debut at Someday Bar in Brooklyn and were delighted by what you encountered.

One major thing you may notice when you head to this location is that the vibe is much more relaxed. We’re already fans of this neighborhood joint for its dog-friendly atmosphere, its welcoming vibe, and its previous Halloween display. However, not having to stand in a long line in the cold to get in is also a huge plus. Tip: If you’re looking for a table, especially if you’re planning to eat, you may want to lock down a reservation.

Once you arrive, you instantly step into Christmasland with its colorful string lights that hang from the ceiling, the garland-draped bar with stools decked out in Santa outfits, and candy cane-coated tables.

The yule log on the projection screen above the fireplace with Santa’s rear is also a nice touch. Christmas music is playing in the background, ranging from old-school classics by Tony Bennett to modern-day takes by Marilyn Manson. There are also holiday movies playing on the bar's TV, like Home Alone and Elf, that are fun to watch when it’s not too busy in the afternoon.

While here, you must have a cup of cheer, which includes a vast selection of holiday-themed cocktails. Sweet lovers will love this line-up as most of the drinks are on the sweet side, such as the Snowball Old-Fashioned made with rye and gingerbread and the Dancing Sugarplums made with gin, limoncello, and plum milk. For a more refreshing sip, we like the Koala LaLaLa with tequila, dry vermouth, and eucalyptus bitters, or the Carol Singer, served hot, with apple cider, white wine, and Christmas spices.

The regular food menu is available, featuring traditional bar grub such as nachos, Brussels sprouts, and chicken wings. Over the weekend, the bar serves brunch. We went back in to try it and were not disappointed. There’s something magical about enjoying crispy bacon, buttermilk pancakes, and coconut hot chocolate spiked with rum inside Santa’s village with like-minded individuals donning their ugly Christmas sweaters and Santa hats.

Catch Miracle at Someday from now until January 4.

Someday Bar is located at 364 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217. For menus, reservations, and more info, check out the website https://www.somedaybarnyc.com/.

(Photos courtesy of Carissa Chesanek)

