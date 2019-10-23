NY COUNTRY SWAG has Saturday Brunch Event 10/26 at The Boogie Room in NYC

Calling all country music fans and mimosa lovers alike! This Saturday, October 26th, NY Country Swag is presenting a Country Brunch for country fans and so many more.

Enjoy a live, acoustic set performance by up and coming musician Teddy Rob and other country tunes while sipping on mimosas and bloody marys. The NY Country Swag Country Brunch will be hosted at The Boogie Room inside of the Mondrian Park Avenue Hotel.

Grab your friends for drinking games, dancing, and a photo booth from 2pm-5pm. Those with VIP tickets join an hour early indulge in a 2-hour Open Bar and Pre-Buffet party from 1pm-3pm. Tickets are available online and are just $15 for General Admission and $60 for VIP. GA & VIP Tickets available at NYCountrySwag.com.

Photo Credit: Boogie Room by Marko Albrecht





