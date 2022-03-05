GABARELLY'S STOCKTON STEAKS Celebrates the Birthday of its Namesake with Specials Benefiting Alex's Lemonade Stand

Gabarelly's Stockton Steaks in Stockton, New Jersey is celebrating the second birthday of the business' namesake, Chef/Owner Brian Held and Judith Francois' daughter Gabrielle, with $2 milkshakes and hot chocolates all day on Wednesday, March 9th. And 'Gabby' has decided that 100% of all of the money collected for milkshake and hot chocolate sales that day will be donated to the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer.

"There might be nothing more satisfying for kids than ice cream," said Judith Francois, who welcomed Gabrielle in 2020. "We want everyone to be able to celebrate and have a sweet treat in honor of Gabby while supporting Alex's Lemonade Stand, which is an incredible charity doing amazing work. We also wanted to give everyone a warm drink option since the weather can still be really chilly in March, so we included our hot chocolate in this celebration."

The 10-ounce milkshakes are available in Vanilla, Chocolate, and Black & White options, in addition to three new flavors: Nutella, Peanut Butter, and Cookies & Cream.

"The business name Gabarelly came from the classic Disney movie Cinderella when the mice sing "Cinderelly Cinderelly." said Francois. Brian later changed the words to "Gabarelly Gabarelly" when singing with Gabby, and loved saying it so much that he decided to use the nickname as the name of the new restaurant.

While inside Gabarelly's on March 9th, guests will be encouraged to sign a giant birthday card for Gabby and leave their Instagram handle so that the toddler can send thank-you notes to those who came to wish her happy birthday while devouring cheesesteaks and milkshakes and supporting the initiative.

The Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation is an American pediatric cancer center charity founded by Alexandra "Alex" Scott who suffered neuroblastoma. To learn more please visit https://www.alexslemonade.org.

Gabarelly's Stockton Steaks, located at 18 Bridge Street in Stockton, NJ, opened in September of 2021. It's the third culinary venture in the area by Chef Held who also owns Hamilton's Grill Room and Brian's in Lambertville. Named after Brian and Judith's one-year-old daughter, Gabrielle, the retro roadside eatery specializes in cheesesteaks loaded with hand sliced ribeye steak, as well as hand-cut fries, onion rings, wings, sliders, milkshakes and more. To learn more, please visit http://gabarellys.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gabarelly's Seockton Steaks