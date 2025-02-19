FRENCH DINING to Delight in NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In New York City, there are amazing yet affordable French bistros, brasseries, bouchons, and cafés throughout Manhattan and we have a roundup of ones that we know our readers will enjoy. Get to know them better, plan a meal, and "Bon Appetit."

Bistros:

French Roast (2340 Broadway, New York, NY, 10024) Phone 212-799-1533 and visit frenchroastnyc.com

This small Parisian-inspired bistro serves customers all day long, starting with a petit déjeuner prix fixe and everyday brunch. During petit déjeuner hours, customers can order a small juice (apple, orange, or cranberry), a café (espresso, cappuccino, latte, or bottomless drip), and a pastry (croissant, pain au chocolat, bagel with butter, muffin, or mixed berries) for $10. Brunch includes Escargo En Croûte (Pernod, provencal butter, puff pastry), Parisian Stuffed Croissant (scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, Gruyère), and Belgian Waffles (mixed berries, whipped cream, Vermont maple syrup). For dinner, customers can expect Crispy Goat Cheese (beet purée, blackberry, dill, balsamic glaze), Duck Confit (basil pesto risotto, brandied cherries), and Pork Tenderloin Medallions (curried parsnip, purée, asparagus, pomegranate reduction).

Brasseries

Le Monde (2885 Broadway, New York, NY, 10025) Phone 212-531-3939 and visit lemondenyc.com

For 25 years, Le Monde has been loyally serving the Morning Side Heights community with the cuisine of the Loire Valley region. During breakfast or brunch, diners can expect an array of crepes like Crêpes Florentine (mushrooms, spinach, two eggs over medium, Gruyère, mornay sauce), Steak & Eggs (NY Strip Steak, eggs any style, fries), and Croque Monsieur (grilled ham, swiss cheese, bechamel). Diners stopping by for dinner can expect, Moules Frites (mariniere or Provençal mussels, hand cut), Braised Short Ribs (carrots, celery, pearl onions, mushroom, lardons, homemade pasta), and Tuna Nicoise (grilled tuna, mixed greens, string beans, red peppers, red onions, potatoes, anchovy, eggs, niçoise olives, citrus dressing).

Nice Matin (201 West 79th Street, New York, NY, 10024) Phone 212-873-6423 and visit nicematinnyc.com

Nice Matin takes customers to the French Riviera with their elevated menu. Enjoy the Endive Salad (apple, walnuts, goat cheese, nut oil, vinaigrette, chives), Artichokes Parmesan (baked parmesan breaded artichoke hearts, tomato, stracciatella, basil oil), and Grilled Octopus Provençal (marinated gigante beans, sauce persillade) at the beginning of dinner. Other options are Ravioli Niçoise (beef short ribs, burgundy wine sauce, butter, tomato, parmesan, basil.

Marseille (630 9th Avenue, New York, NY, 10036) Phone 212-333-2323 and visit marseillenyc.com

Marseille brings the flavors of the French-Mediterranean to the heart of the theatre district. Indulge in their Oyster Happy Hour with reduced prices on Connecticut Blue Point Oysters, Duck Liver (port wine, gelée, sour cherries, sourdough), and Tuna Tartare (avocado, spiced aioli). During lunch hours, expect Pan Bagnat (imported tinned tuna, egg, tomato, onion romesco baguette), Lump Crab Salad (asparagus, shaved, fennel, grapefruit, marinated tomatoes, chives, saffron grapefruit vinaigrette), and Chicken Schnitel (arugula, radicchio, pecorino romano). In the evening, Frisée Aux Lardons (bacon, croutons, feuille de brique, crusted egg, mustard vinaigrette), three sizes of Bouillabaisse (monkfish, branzino, lobster tails, shrimp, mussels, clams), and Stuffed Rainbow Trout (wild mushroom, spinach duxelle, sauce meunière).

Cafes

Cafè D’Alsace (1703 2nd Avenue, New York, NY, 10128) Phone 212-722-5133 and visit cafedalsace.com

As a cornerstone of the Upper East Side community, Cafè D’Alsace features cuisine from the Alsatian region of France. Customers can expect Traditional Alsatian Tarte Flambée (bacon, onions, fromage, blanc, Gruyère), Terrine De Canard (homemade duck terrine, dijon, grilled country bread), Baeckoffe (traditional Alsatian casserole of lamb, oxtail, smoked pork belly, potatoes, braised in Pinot Gris with onions). The region brews 60% of French beer, Cafè D’Alsace honors this by having a beer sommelier to guide patrons through their extensive beer menu.

Bouchon

L’Express (249 Park Avenue South, New York, NY, 10003) Phone 212-254-5858 and visit lexpressnyc.com

Featuring a modern twist on the Lyonnais region of France, L’Express serves diners from 9 am to 2 am Sunday through Thursday and 9 am to 4 am Friday and Saturday. Before 4 pm, customers can order Atlantic Salmon Tartare (scallions, cucumber, mint, jalapeno, avocado mousse, pomegranate vinaigrette), Crispy Pig Croquettes (haricot verts, frisee, radishes, tartar sauce), and Omelette Parisienne (smoked ham, Gruyére, mushroom). During dinner and late night, the menu features Hudson Valley Duck “Cassoulet” (leg confit, duck sausage, savoy cabbage, root vegetables, sage, & stewed beans), Grilled Dry-Aged Steak Haché (caramelized onions, pomme purée, fried egg, au poivre), and Hand-Cut Beef Tartare.

Photo Credit: Provided by Cafè D’Alsace/Joe Howard

