CROSSBARN Sonoma Coast Wines-Delightful Wines for Warm Weather

With the lovely spring weather, and a summer of get-togethers ahead, wine lovers will be stocking up on food friendly and refreshing wines that will keep guests entertained well into the night and ones that will pair beautifully with a wide variety of seasonal fare.

We suggest two wines by Crossbarn. Their elegant 2021 Chardonnay (SRP $30) and the 2021 Pinot Noir (SRP $40) are wines crafted from cool Sonoma Coast vineyards. They are the ideal duo to elevate a garden party. One bottle of these wines will never be enough!

Crossbarn honors renowned winemaker Paul Hobbs' roots growing up on his family’s farm in upstate New York and his dedication to sustainable farming. Well-known for his ability to identify top vineyard sites across the globe, the winery works with selected sites in Sonoma and Napa to produce terroir-driven wines. Situated in a former apple processing facility, Crossbarn employs labor-intensive but gentle winemaking techniques such as fermenting each vineyard separately, and aging the wine in stainless steel and minimal new oak.

Selected from sites influenced by the cool winds and fog of the Pacific Ocean, Crossbarn’s Chardonnay and Pinot Noir are cool-climate expressions of the Sonoma Coast. The 2021 Chardonnay is crafted in stainless steel for a clean and crisp expression that pairs with a variety of dishes from seafood to chicken. The 2021 Pinot Noir was aged on its lees for 9 months with minimal new oak influence (5 percent new) to produce a balanced and elegant wine with bright fruit and a subtle salinity.

To learn more about Crossbarn and their portfolio of wines, please visit https://www.crossbarn.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Paul Hobbs Winery

Comments