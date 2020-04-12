App-Garden Provides No Cost Meal/Supply Delivery Software for School Districts

App-Garden, a leading cloud-based software provider for K-12 administrators, has added a new no-cost meal/supply delivery software solution, to assist school districts during the COVID-19 closures.

The Meal Delivery Software is built to address the new needs that have emerged due to school closures nationwide. Owner Tammy Cook shared, "The App-Garden has worked with school districts for over 25 years and in these uncertain times, we wanted to be able to help school districts, many of whom are like family to our company. Because we have a school bus routing platform, it seemed a natural thing to develop a simple meal/supply delivery software that could make this process easy for schools, reducing at least one area of stress for them."

The system allows districts to automatically generate efficient routes through a secure platform, based on the stops or students that need delivery. The system also allows for flexibility for both group and individual stops. Kaila Ashley, Sales and Marketing Manager shared, "We understand that each school district will be handling their meal and supply delivery differently. Which is why the program has been built to allow for multiple scenarios. It has been truly humbling to see the amazing work schools are doing nationwide to help kids adjust to this new normal."





