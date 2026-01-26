Chef Spotlight: Chef Roshara Sanders of RED ROOSTER HARLEM

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Chef Roshara Sanders, known as Chef Ro, is a decorated U.S. Army veteran, 2024 Food & Wine Game Changer, and the first Black female culinary instructor at the Culinary Institute of America. She is the new Culinary Ambassador at Red Rooster Harlem, where she was handpicked by Marcus Samuelsson to lead menu development. Known for her bold, soulful, and playful perspective, Chef Ro trained under celebrated chefs including Mashama Bailey and Anne Burrell, and is featured on Netflix’s Next Gen Chef as one of the next great voices shaping the future of food. At Red Rooster, she crafts dishes that reflect the comfort and complexity of soul food while reimagining classic recipes, celebrating the rich and diverse story of the Black American and African diaspora through Harlem’s vibrant food culture.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Ro about her background, career, and Red Rooster Harlem for our "Chef Spotlight" feature.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

My earliest interest in cooking started at home. I grew up watching my mom cook with intuition, flavor, and love no recipes, just instinct. The kitchen was where stories were told and culture was passed down, and I learned early on that food could be a form of power, care, and self-expression. Food was a way that my mom to get her life on track and get off the streets. I owe everything to this industry as I was raised in kitchens that fed my mind body and soul

Who were some of your career mentors?

My first mentors were the women in my family, who taught me how to cook from the soul. Professionally, I’ve been shaped by chefs and leaders who pushed me to honor my roots while sharpening my technique. I’ve also learned a great deal from peers and kitchens that demanded excellence, discipline, and consistency. Mashma Bailey, Edna Lewis, Leah Chase, Elle Simone Sunny Anderson are women I aspire to be like. Chefs I have worked under have also took me under their wing and helped me grow. Currently Marcus Samuelson is one of my mentors and Kevin Mitchell.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

My work is deeply influenced by African, Caribbean, and African American cuisines, I do strongly love Asian and Indian Cuisine as well so I fuse all that together though I am classically French trained. I’m inspired by bold spices, layered flavors, and traditional techniques, while presenting them through a modern lens. Storytelling through food is central to everything I create.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

My food is rooted in legacy but never stuck in the past. I focus on flavor first food that’s soulful, intentional, and elevated without losing its heart. I’m known for reimagining comfort foods and heritage dishes in a way that feels both refined and deeply familiar. I focus on local, seasonally and sustainable food ways

What is your favorite meal or meals?

Anything that feels like home. A well-seasoned pot of greens, rice dishes layered with spice, or a perfectly cooked piece of Fried chicken with bold sauce will always win. Simple food done with care and intention is what I love most.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

Red Rooster in Harlem is a celebration of Black culinary culture and the African diaspora. The restaurant blends Southern comfort, global Black flavors, and Harlem energy into a warm, welcoming space. Every dish is meant to honor tradition while pushing the conversation forward food that’s rooted, expressive, and meant to be shared.

Red Rooster Harlem is located at 310 Lenox Avenue, New York, NY 10027. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, please visit Red Rooster Harlem | Discover, Dine, Delight and call 212.792.9001.

Photo Credit: Paul Quitoriano