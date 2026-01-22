Review: Brunch Debuts at Sirrah in the Meatpacking District-C’est Magnifique

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Weekender alert! Sirrah, the stylish French restaurant in the Meatpacking District, has just started serving brunch. The food, inviting ambiance, and service are unparalleled. Since its opening in July of 2025, Sirrah has guests that visit regularly to savor their fine prix-fixe meals and relax in the bar and lounge. There is seating for all size parties including private event space.

The Meatpacking neighborhood is great for shopping, gallery hopping, visiting the Whitney Museum, and strolling on the High Line. Sirrah is perfectly positioned in the center of it all. Their brunch is served from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, ideal hours for New Yorkers’ favorite meal. The prix-fixe of $48 has excellent options for all tastes and styles.

We came by on a Sunday in the early afternoon. Every table is served a selection of fresh, delectable pastries from Zabar’s to get their brunch started. From buttery, flaky croissants to moist tasty muffins, the selections are a treat. Be sure to order an eye-opening cocktail with exquisite blends that highlight flavors such as Watermelon, Almond, Lemon, and Passionfruit. There is also a well-selected wine list, non-alcoholic drinks, and of course, coffees and teas.

When you move onto the entrées, they are sure to delight. We highly recommend the French Toast accompanied by fresh berries. The Sirrah Burger is a burger lover’s dream, wonderfully seasoned served on a brioche bun. Other delicious choices include Portobello Mushroom, Hanger Steak, Tuna Nicoise Salad and Shakshuka. All dishes are served with unlimited light crispy Pommes Frites. For an up charge the Lox Tower and Filet Mignon are go-to menu items.. To top off your meal, guests enjoy Berries & Crème.

You will surely want to visit Sirrah for their dinner service. The $75 prix-fixe meal offers bread service, amuse bouche, appetizer, an entrée, Pommes Frites, and dessert. It’s a marvelous meal and very accessible. And experience the energy of the night as Sirrah offers a menu to enjoy in the chic bar and lounge with items that include Tuna Tartare, Hangar Steak Sandwich, and treats such as Carrot Cake.

Sirrah is from Ryan Harris’ successful company, September Hospitality with a team that brings distinctive concept development from ideation to execution with creativity, practicality, and a deep understanding of market trends. You will make Sirrah one of your very favorite French restaurants. We are already looking forward to returning with friends and family.

Sirrah is located at 1 Little West 12th Street, New York, NY 10014. For more information and menus, please visit Sirrah New York and call 212.767.9278. The restaurant is open seven days a week, with hours from 5 pm to 10 pm Monday through Wednesday; 5 pm to 12 am Thursday and Friday; 12 pm to 1 am on Saturday; and 12 pm to 10 pm on Sunday. For more details, follow @sirrahnewyork on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Dining Room by Charles Roussell-Food and Drink by Moriah Sawtelle

