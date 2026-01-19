Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Kavon William Langley of CAMELBACK RESORT

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As the executive chef of Camelback Resort in Tannersville, Pa., Kavon William Langley oversees all kitchen operations including food quality, budgeting and inventory management, blending his culinary prowess and business acumen. With a 25-year career in culinary operations, he most recently served as event chef/executive chef for the Brooklyn Museum with Great Performances in New York City, a role he held for nine years. He also served as executive chef for Great Wolf Lodge & Resort Hotels, overseeing five restaurants at the property, as well as the executive chef for IHG Hotels in New York.

Earlier in his career, Langley held positions including chef de cuisine at Fireside at New York’s Omni Berkshire Hotel and executive chef at Bourbon Street Bar and Grill in New York City. Passionate about mentoring the next generation of culinary professionals, Langley has served as a culinary instructor at the New York Restaurant School, Urban Horizons, Culinary Tech Center and the Art Institute of New York City. Langley holds as associate degree in hotel management and culinary arts from Johnson & Wales University.

We had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Kavon William Langley about his background and the restaurants at Camelback Resort for our “Chef Spotlight.”

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

I got my earliest interest in cooking from my mother and my grandmother. It was amazing to be in the kitchen watching them prepare food. My mom’s meals had an international flare and she always was looking for new and interesting recipes in magazines. At age 7, I was eating dishes like the Thai noodles that she prepared.

Who were some of your career mentors?

Fred Tiesss was one of my greatest inspirations who saw my potential. Fred is a WACS Certified Master Chef and he was my mentor as a young chef at Pat Robertson’s Elite Hotel, the Founders Inn and Conference Center. He challenged me to make new dishes such as appetizer specials and encouraged my creativity.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

I am French trained by trade. For me, preparing fine dining choices came before everyday dining. Once, when I made Thanksgiving for my family, I served gourmet dishes but they also wanted homestyle cooking which I could also prepare. Because of my background, I can present a wide range of food choices.

What do you consider the most distinguishing feature of your work as a chef?

I am a teaching chef and I am a certified culinary teacher so I can instruct people to make their techniques better. For me, it’s always constant learning. I always want to get better myself as a leader and a chef and I want to inspire my team to be the best they can be whatever their roles are in the kitchen.

What is your favorite meal or meals?

My favorite personal meal is a nicely seared foie de gras. Another dish I like that I created years ago when I was a chef at Marriot was Black Garlic Salmon. It’s a very nice dish. When I’m looking for something different to wow guests, I’ll bring out the Black Garlic Salmon.

Tell me a little about the Camelback Resort Dining scene.

The restaurants at Camelback Resort have menu choices suitable for everybody. We plan for everyone’s taste preferences and dietary requirements. We want to use the freshest local and seasonal ingredients to make sure that all guests at Camelback Resort will have a top meal experience.

Camelback Resort is located at 301 Resort Drive, Tannersville, Pa. 18372. Restaurants that are available for resort guests and the public include Hemisphere's, Trails End Pub & Grille, Alta Vida Mexican Restaurant and Graffiti Pizza.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Camelback Resort