CUE 48 on Broadway Makes a Wonderful Debut with All-Day Dining

We just found our new favorite restaurant right on the Great White Way. CUE 48 is located at the Hyatt Regency Times Square on Broadway between 48th and 49th Streets. The restaruant is ideal for pre-theatre meals and post-theatre drinks. Guests love the spacious venue, and inviting bar with its stellar view of the vibrant neighborhood and an ambiance that is glamorous yet modern. As CUE 48 just debuted in early January, you will want be one of the first to discover the wonderful food and drink experiences that it has to offer for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The hospitality couldn’t be better!

The kitchen at CUE 48 is helmed by the Chef Sani Hebaj, a native New Yorker who was born in Brooklyn to immigrant parents. He has crafted a menu that delights guests and items are cleverly named for the best of NYC. Chef Hebaj has commented, “We wanted it to be a place where you can kick back or catch the buzz, whether it’s morning coffee or evening bites. Putting this menu together was a real passion project. I pulled in flavors from all over the city—classic dishes, neighborhood bodegas—and blended them into something that just feels like New York.”

We came by on Thursday evening for craft cocktails and array of shareable plates. There are so many tempting choices, it may take a bit of time for you to decide. Trust your attentive servers to make some recommendations. Be sure to let the staff know if you are on your way to a show. They are happy to ensure that you make your curtain right on time.

Cocktails are a top way to start your visit to CUE 48. The New Yorker is a wonderfully balanced blend of baby jane bourbon, sweet vermouth, amaro, cacao, vanilla bean, and black walnut. Hearts on Broadway is a delightful cocktail made with absolut citron vodka, dry curacao, pomegranate, lime, and lavender. The beverage menu also has a great selection of beer, wine, non-alcoholic drinks, spirits and whiskeys.

Order plates for the table that offer vibrant flavors from across the city. The Old New York Charcuterie is a savory selection of cured meats, artisan cheeses, and crisp crostini complemented with preserves. The Little Italy Mushroom Arancini is the best you’ll ever have. The lightly fried mushroom risotto balls are served with marinara for dipping. The delectable Chicken Sliders are topped with curry maple aioli and pickles served on mini potato buns. The Soho Tuna Tartare is guest favorite with the wonderful textures of spicy ahi tuna, avocado and scallion served on crispy rice.

Treat yourself! Sweets are on the menu and shouldn’t be missed. Choose from Chelsea Cookies & Cream, Fried Oreos, Cheesecake Bites or the Union Square Churro Fries. Savor them over a cup of coffee, tea, or an aperitif.

CUE 48 has just the right name! It is in the heart of the Theater District where Broadway actors are taking cues to perform their roles perfectly while the restaurant offers guests an ideal dining experience!

CUE 48 is located at 1605 Broadway, New York, NY 10019. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit New York City Restaurants & Bars | Hyatt Regency Times Square and call 212.977.4000.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Times Square