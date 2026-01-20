NYC RESTAURANT WEEK Recommendations

Check out 15 restaurants that feature a wide variety of cuisines to enjoy during NYC Restaurant Week
NYC Restaurant Week is here and that means it’s time to make plans for meals that are happening all over the city at prices that can’t be beat. It all starts on 1/20 and goes through 2/12. That’s four weeks of dining delights with 2-course lunches and 3-course dinners for $30, $45, and $60. Note that drinks and gratuities are not included in the prix fixe.
Go to your neighborhood favorite or explore an eatery that’s totally new to you. Gather your group, dine with a special friend or go solo. We have featured plenty of restaurants that are near to entertainment venues so make your lunch or dinner a pre-theatre stop!
Here are 15 favorite eateries located around the city that are participating. Check them out!
The Parliament (Nomad) Modern American cuisine
Red Rooster Harlem (Harlem) African American, Southern, and Caribbean dishes
Russian Tea Room (Midtown) Traditional Eastern European fare
Tamarind Tribeca (Tribeca) Indian fine dining
The Chemistry Room (Midown) Creative Japanese fare
Bourbon Steak (Midtown) Classic American Steakhouse cuisine
Motek (Flatiron) Mediterranean dishes
Temple Court (FiDi) Refined American cuisine
Rosevale Cocktail Room (Midtown) Modern American fare
Ponty Bistro (Harlem) West African, French, and Mediterranean fusion cuisine
Haven Rooftop (Midtown) Comfort Classics and Seasonal dishes
Masalawala & Sons (Brooklyn) Eastern Indian fare
Mission Ceviche (Upper East Side and Union Square) Peruvian dishes
Carmine's (Upper West Side and Midtown) Traditional Italian fare
For more information on NYC Restaurant Week and to make your reservations, visit Book Now: NYC Restaurant Week®.
Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy
Videos