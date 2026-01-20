NYC RESTAURANT WEEK Recommendations

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

NYC Restaurant Week is here and that means it’s time to make plans for meals that are happening all over the city at prices that can’t be beat. It all starts on 1/20 and goes through 2/12. That’s four weeks of dining delights with 2-course lunches and 3-course dinners for $30, $45, and $60. Note that drinks and gratuities are not included in the prix fixe.

Go to your neighborhood favorite or explore an eatery that’s totally new to you. Gather your group, dine with a special friend or go solo. We have featured plenty of restaurants that are near to entertainment venues so make your lunch or dinner a pre-theatre stop!

Here are 15 favorite eateries located around the city that are participating. Check them out!

The Parliament (Nomad) Modern American cuisine

Red Rooster Harlem (Harlem) African American, Southern, and Caribbean dishes

Russian Tea Room (Midtown) Traditional Eastern European fare

Tamarind Tribeca (Tribeca) Indian fine dining

The Chemistry Room (Midown) Creative Japanese fare

Bourbon Steak (Midtown) Classic American Steakhouse cuisine

Motek (Flatiron) Mediterranean dishes

Temple Court (FiDi) Refined American cuisine

Rosevale Cocktail Room (Midtown) Modern American fare

Ponty Bistro (Harlem) West African, French, and Mediterranean fusion cuisine

Haven Rooftop (Midtown) Comfort Classics and Seasonal dishes

Masalawala & Sons (Brooklyn) Eastern Indian fare

Mission Ceviche (Upper East Side and Union Square) Peruvian dishes

Carmine's (Upper West Side and Midtown) Traditional Italian fare

For more information on NYC Restaurant Week and to make your reservations, visit Book Now: NYC Restaurant Week®.

Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy