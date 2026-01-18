AUSTRALIA DAY 1/26-Celebrate at NYC Restaurants

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

As Australia Day approaches on Monday, January 26th, New York City offers plenty of eateries where you can celebrate through food and drink inspired by Australian culture. From laid-back café classics to lively pub fare and neighborhood toastie counters, spots like Isla & Co., Hole in the Wall, Old Mates Pub, and Tuckshop NYC bring authentic Aussie flavors and hospitality stateside year-round. Check out some of their outstanding menu offerings.

In celebration of Australia Day, Isla & Co. is rolling out a lineup of classic Aussie comfort food specials available all weekend long beginning Friday, January 23rd through Monday, January 26 at each of their NYC locations including Midtown (25 West 38th St), Williamsburg (66 Grand St) and on the LES (139 Orchard St). Guests can dig into a nostalgic sausage sizzle served on soft potato bread with mustard, ketchup, and caramelized onions for just $5, alongside house-made sausage rolls filled with beef and scamorza, wrapped in flaky puff pastry and served with spiced tomato relish for $10. Rounding out the menu are hearty beef pies, baked to perfection and available for $12.

As Australia Day approaches, Hole in the Wall offers an authentic way to celebrate through its everyday menu, which is rooted in Australian café culture year-round at each location including Murray Hill (445 E 35th St), FiDi (15 Cliff St), Flatiron (37 W 24th St) and Williamsburg (292 Bedford Ave). Standout dishes like the Avocado Toast with marinated feta and tajín, Mushroom Toast with whipped chimichurri ricotta, the Brekkie Roll with bacon, scrambled eggs, and hashbrown, and the Pork Benedict reflect the relaxed yet thoughtful style that defines Aussie dining. Sweet finishes like Dulce de Leche Waffles and hearty classics such as Cacio e Pepe Smash Burger further underscore why Hole in the Wall remains a go-to for experiencing Australian cuisine in NYC.

Perched 29 floors above Midtown atop Hotel Hendricks, Daintree (25 W 38th St) offers a quintessentially elevated way to celebrate Australia Day with sweeping Empire State Building views and a menu that pairs craft cocktails with shareable bites rooted in Aussie-inspired hospitality. Guests can graze on seasonal bites like sausage rolls with mozzarella and spiced ketchup, pulled pork sliders, chicken tacos, burrata, and a charcuterie plate alongside creative seasonal and house cocktails from the “Aussie Spritz” and Belafonte to classics like Negronis and Old Fashioneds, all designed for sipping high above the city skyline. Whether you’re settling in for sundowners on the terrace or lingering over snacks and martinis in the lounge, Daintree’s mix of vibrant drinks, snacks, and relaxed yet sophisticated setting makes it a standout pick for Australia Day feasting and toasting.

Nestled in the heart of Downtown Manhattan’s Seaport, Old Mates Pub (170 John St.) brings a true slice of Australian pub culture to New York City, serving as what many have already dubbed “the real Aussie embassy.” The three-story venue channels the relaxed hospitality and communal spirit of a classic Aussie pub, with oak timber bars, multiple levels of social spaces, a lively beer garden, and an all-Australian selection of lagers, wines, spirits, and hearty pub fare such as meat pies, lamb chops, steak and chips, and burgers “with the lot.” Founded by a team including Aussie hospitality veterans and local favorites, Old Mates has become a magnet for both expats craving a taste of home and locals looking to experience authentic Australiana, complete with live sports screenings and convivial vibes that feel transported straight from Sydney or Melbourne.

Tuckshop NYC (323 West 11th St) is a new Australian-inspired cafés, bringing a fresh taste of Down Under to the West Village with its take on classic Aussie comfort food. Since opening in January, it’s been drawing crowds for its grilled “toasties,” the beloved toasted sandwiches that Aussies know and love, alongside specialty coffee and other café-style eats that channel authentic Australian flavors. Whether it’s the ham & cheese toastie, matcha latte, or crowd-pleasing espresso blends, Tuckshop captures the casual, crave-worthy spirit of an Aussie neighbourhood café right in the heart of NYC, making it a timely pick for an Australia Day feature.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Isla & Co.