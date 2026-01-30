Mohegan Sun Hosts its 22nd Annual Sun Wine & Food Fest

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Annual Sun Wine & Food Fest returned to Mohegan Sun on January 22–25, 2026, for the 22nd consecutive year, bringing a long weekend full of fun culinary events.

We had the opportunity to check it out again this year, right before a major snowstorm was about to hit the Tri-State area, and we are happy that we did. The weekend was a blast and a tasty one at that.

We kicked the weekend off on Friday night with Suntory Global Spirits Presents: Asian Market from 6-9 pm at the Earth Ballroom. The space was transformed to create a festive atmosphere, with several Asian chefs showcasing dishes ranging from ramen to barbecue pork. We loved the Thai lemongrass lamb chop with peanut sauce from Jet Tila (and went back for seconds), the Filipino lechon kawali (crispy pork belly) with scallion rice and pickled chilis by Dale Talde, and the Peking duck dumpling from Brooklyn Dumpling Shop.

Afterward, we braved the cold at the Sun Patio Ice Bar Experience and didn’t regret our choices. This is by far one of the best parties of the weekend with an outdoor space set up like a winter wonderland with snowflakes dangling from above, bars made out of ice (serving delicious signature cocktails like the one made with Don Julio) and music you can’t help to dance to thanks to DJ Jay R One playing all the favorites like Nelly, Jamie, and Donell Jones.

On Saturday, we checked out the Grand Tasting at the Earth Expo & Convention Center, where we grabbed our wine glass and made our way through the vast selection of producers from around the world, with more than 1,000 to choose from. We made a pit stop over at Eder-Goodman before heading over to the Woodfood pop-up for a bourbon. As for food, there was plenty to indulge in, including the Grill My Dill Pickle Press, Ming Asian Street Food’s sticky spicy chicken wings, and Chaska’s samosa. Many vendors offered samples, while others sold larger plates, making it convenient if you craved more between sips. Of course, the grand tasting wouldn’t be complete without the chef demos at the Pepsi counter and the main stage, where chefs like Scott Conant, Marc Murphy, and Michael Symon.

Celebrity Chef Dine Around took place on Saturday evening inside the grand Uncas Ballroom. From 8-10:30 pm, more than 20 celebrity chefs from around the world created signature dishes on the spot while meeting and greeting fans. Each dish was paired with either a signature cocktail, a glass of wine, or a glass of champagne, making the experience at every station both accessible and unique.

Before even entering the ballroom, you’re introduced to a sprawling table of cheese, meats, pickled veggies, and fresh fruits to create your own charcuterie board, along with a chef whipping up creamy fondue on the spot. It was hard not to pile the plate and fill up on this alone, but we had to save room for what was in store inside the ballroom.

Once we made it in, we had a blast chatting with various chefs throughout the night, like Robert Irvine and Maneet Chauhan, while trying our best to tackle almost all the dishes. A few standouts for us were the tender chicken meatballs with whipped ricotta and truffle from Chris Santos, the sausage and peppers prepared by Lenny Messina, and Esther Choi’s gochujang-glazed cod with seaweed rice that melts in your mouth. Mohegan Sun’s Culinary Pastry Shop was also a must-try after the savory dishes, offering a variety of sweet treats, from bourbon apple cake to the chocolate hazelnut caramel crunch bar.

And who can forget that impressive display by Del Leandro, featuring a massive seared bluefin tuna on ice. The fish was insanely fresh and bright, thanks to the citrus shrimp ceviche and the tempura crumbs, which offered the ideal crunchy bite.

Mohegan Sun is located at 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT 06382. For reservations, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://mohegansun.com/.

(Photos courtesy of Mohegan Sun and Carissa Chesanek)