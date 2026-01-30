JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off Featuring Desserts by David Burke on 2/8

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off is being cooked up Off-Broadway at AMT Theater. While characters in the show compete onstage for “Best Baker,” real bakers from Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Westchester are selling their goods to audiences after every performance making this a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. Desserts by Park Avenue Kitchen by David Burke



JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off features Music by BRAD ROSS and Book & Lyrics by BARBARA CAMPBELL, which is equal parts laugh-out-loud funny and downright delicious. With 25 performances, the production follows five contestants battling it out for baking glory—with songs, sass, and surprises baked right in.

Desserts bywill be sold after the Sunday, February 8th performance.

The cast includes Klea Blackhurst (Everything the Traffic Will Allow), Michael Hunsaker (Bridges of Madison County), Gina Lamparella (Caroline, or Change), Tori Jade Lopez (Into the Woods), JP Sarro (The Lapsed Fan), and Lauren Nicole Sherwood (Cabaret). Understudies are Lani Corson (Jagged Little Pill) and Adam Kaster (Beauty and the Beast).



Every performance features a NYC bakery selling their treats to the audience right after the show! At one of the shows, it’s JUNIOR’S CHEESECAKE. Another performance might have a beloved neighborhood bakery like LITTLE PIE COMPANY or AMY'S BREAD. You might meet celebrity chef, DAVID BURKE or 2x CHOPPED Champion, MEL ASSERAF. MAURY RUBIN, ANGELINA BAKERY, MAH-ZE-DAHR BAKERY and SWEET GRAFFITTI are all coming! No two performances are the same—and yes, dessert after curtain is strongly encouraged.

Come for the music. Stay for the cake.





JUST DESSERTS: A Musical Bake-Off has performances that will begin this Friday, January 30 and will continue through Sunday, February 22 at the AMT Theater, 354 West 45 St., NYC.