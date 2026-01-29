Review: SUSHI BEAUU in Midtown for Excellent Omakase and More

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Sushi Beauu is the newly opened restaurant on 33rd Street in the iconic Empire State Building. It’s the eatery where you can enjoy delectable Japanese cuisine and a wonderful omakase bar that will please even the most discerning sushi lover. It’s a top spot to dine for the local business community and visit whenever you are sightseeing, shopping in Midtown, or seeing a show. The restaurant, with its contemporary design and fine service has already garnered a loyal following.

The restaurant’s concept comes from Keisuke Kasagi, a Hokkaido born, New York–based hospitality veteran known for shaping some of the city’s favorite Japanese dining destinations including The Izakaya and Dr. Clark. Kasagi has appointed Executive Chef Tetsu Kaminakaya, a master of sushi and Japanese cuisine. Together, these two seasoned professionals have created a premium, yet wallet friendly menu with an array of tempting options.

We stopped by for lunch and enjoyed some warming specialties, just right for the winter weather. From 11:30 am to 3 pm, Sushi Beauu serves The Empire Lunch, offering udon sets, empire sets, rice bowls, and special chef’s sushi plates. We savored the Udon made with a rich seafood broth and Udon accompanied with a mini salad. This perfectly prepared noodle dish is irresistible. The flavorful Japanese Curry Rice is made with a seafood broth curry rice and served with a mini salad. Both of these dishes were ideal for a satisfying lunch. We couldn’t resist ordering sushi to-go, a California Roll that was perfect for snacking later in the day.

Are you looking for a delicious, distinctive breakfast? The Beauu Morning, a traditional Japanese breakfast, served from 10 am to 3 pm, features onigiri, a vegan-friendly miso soup, tamago, and sushi roll sets. The Japanese Omelet breakfast includes Sweet Dashi Omelet, rice, miso soup, and three side dishes.

While sushi can be ordered a la carte, Sushi Beauu’s omakase experience includes the Classic at $100 and the Seasonal at $140. Relax and enjoy seeing your meal expertly prepared. Chef Tetsu sources the finest fish both locally and directly from Japan. His service always includes imaginative and unusual flavor combinations to delight guests. The 18-course omakase produces a culinary journey that keeps diners charmed.

The beverage program is designed to pair with Sushi Beauu’s menu items. From carefully selected teas, sake, and Japanese beers, selecting a drink to accompany your meal is a pleasure.

Come in out of the cold and enjoy a meal at Sushi Beauu. The chef-driven cuisine is a welcome addition to the NYC dining scene. One visit will never be enough.

Sushi Beauu is located at the Empire State Building, 15 W 33rd St, New York, NY 10018. For more information, menus, and hours of operation, visit Sushi Beauu | Explore Japanese Flavors — Reserve Now and call 646.329.6111. Follow the restaurant on Instagram @beauunyc.

Photo Credit: Dan Ahn

