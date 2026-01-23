Snow Day-NYC Restaurants Offering Stunning Winter Views

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Are you looking for a beautiful view of New York City's snowy winter? From covered rooftops to cozy restaurants, these big-windowed destinations are ideal for settling in with a warm sweater, a glass of wine, and a friend to gab with as the city becomes a winter wonderland

UNTITLED at 3 Freeman Alley

Nestled in the heart of the Lower East Side, the indoor/outdoor rooftop at UNTITLED boasts unobstructed views of downtown and midtown Manhattan, an ideal front row seat for the city’s weekend snowglobe. The intimate, warmly designed space is every New Yorker’s dream, complete with floor to ceiling windows, velvet couches and armchairs, and a wood-beamed ceiling. Guests can cozy up with a glass of wine alongside comforting bites from the new rooftop menu, including a warm sourdough grilled cheese and creamy tomato soup. If you’re feeling playful, (zip up your coat!) and step outside to catch some snowflakes.

Le Pavillon

With its cathedral height ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows that wrap around the restaurant, Chef Daniel Boulud’s Michelin-starred retreat in the heart of Midtown is the perfect place to watch the snowfall. The restaurant’s bar overlooks Grand Central Terminal and the Chrysler Building, providing incredible views of the snow-covered landmarks.

Apres Cafe at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt

1,100 feet above Madison Ave., SUMMIT One Vanderbilt and its onsite bar and cafe Apres offer some of the closest vantage points to the falling snow. After making your way through the immersive observatory and art installation, finish a visit with snacks and signature cocktails like the SUMMIT Sunset Margarita or the Midnight Gin & Tonic at Apres, with sweeping 360-degree views of the city as a backdrop. Even step out onto the open air terrace to catch a few snowflakes on your tongue! SUMMIT tickets are required to visit Apres.

Magic Hour

Perched 18 stories above Times Square, Magic Hour Rooftop offers a front-row seat to the snowfall without stepping outside, thanks to sweeping wraparound windows and panoramic skyline views. For winter, the all-season rooftop has transformed into Magic Hour Mountain Lodge, a cozy Western winter escape complete with plush lodge décor, après-ski–inspired cocktails, and winter desserts. It’s the perfect viewing spot to pretend you’re in the Alps as the city turns into a snow globe below. No parka required.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of UNTITLED at 3 Freeman Alley