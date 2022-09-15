Theatre of Youth Company Announces New Officers to Board of Directors

Theatre of Youth Company, Inc. has announced new officers Paul Tyno, Stephanie Peete, Daria Shanchuk and Stacey Moar to the board.

"We are excited to welcome these four dynamic members into their new roles on the executive committee. They each bring diverse expertise and insight to our work," said Executive Director Tracy Snyder. "We have just celebrated our 50th season. As we continue navigating through this pandemic, their leadership will enable TOY to enhance our programs and better serve our audiences in Buffalo and throughout Western New York".

TOY welcomes Paul Tyno as Board President. Tyno works in AVP Sustainability Technologies with NOCO Energy Corp. In his role with NOCO, Paul is responsible for developing an energy/sustainability services company that provides a platform for our customers to optimize energy based on reliability, cost and sustainability priorities while coordinating those activities to drive savings, revenue and reliability. He is also Program Director with Emerging Cleantech Opportunity (ECO) Incubator. Launch NY's Emerging Cleantech Opportunity (ECO) Incubator is part of the six incubators administered by the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA), for high-growth cleantech companies.

Stephanie Peete is stepping into the role of Vice President and also serves at the chairperson of the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion committee. Peete is the Business Partnerships Manager with Say Yes Buffalo. Stephanie earned a Master's in Public Administration from Hilbert College, and graduated from Canisius College with a dual Bachelor's in Urban Studies and Sociology. She currently volunteers as a Say Yes Buffalo Mentor; is an Advisory Board Member of Women United through the United Way for Buffalo & Erie County; is a co-chair for the Women of Color Summit; is a 2021 recipient of the Bar Association of Erie County's Liberty Bell Award; and a 2022 recipient of Buffalo Business First's Inclusion Diversity Equity Awareness Award.

Daria Shanchuk joined the TOY board in January 2022 and is stepping into the role of board Treasurer. Shanchuk is an experienced finance executive and management professional. She is a certified public accountant (CPA) in the State of New York, graduated with an MBA in professional accounting from Canisius College, and is the Finance Director with Berenson Hardware. Founded in 1957, Berenson is a local company that provides customers with a wide selection of stylish decorative hardware.

Stacey L. Moar, Esq. was appointed Vice President of the Board of Directors in 2020 and is now serving as Secretary. A graduate of Canisius College and the George Washington University School of Law, she is a Senior Vice President, Associate General Counsel with M&T Bank. Stacey also serves as an adjunct professor in the Political Science department at Canisius College and is a member of the Board of Directors for the Canisius College Desmond Law Society. She also serves as the President of the Board of Directors for the Amherst Skating Club, Inc. Stacey has served on the TOY board since 2017.

TOY's Board of Directors also includes the following members:

Abigail Flynn-Kozara, Esq., Delaware North

Annie Deck-Miller, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Cynthia Giganti-Ludwig, Esq., Hodgson Russ, LLP

Elizabeth McPartland, Child and Family Services

Jillian Cascarino, FARM

Kathryn Holmberg, Elmwood Franklin School

Mary Czopp, Child and Family Services

Melanie Goehle, Independent Health Foundation

Natalia Rice, Say Yes to Education, Buffalo

William J. Wells, CPA, Explore & More Children's Museum