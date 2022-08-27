Theater at Innovation Square to Host SUPERSIZED COMEDY at Rochester Fringe

SUPERSIZED COMEDY is back for a second run at The Theater at Innovation Square during Rochester's most anticipated festival and largest multidisciplinary performing arts festival in New York State, the Rochester Fringe. It is now one of the largest and most successful festivals in the nation. SUPERSIZED COMEDY has three showtimes; Saturday September 17 at 4pm & 8:30, and Sunday September 18th at 3pm. Tickets are $15.

Three New York City-based comedians are bringing their talents to downtown Rochester to perform their hit production SUPERSIZED COMEDY, which enjoyed a sold-out debut at The Metropolitan Room.

SUPERSIZED COMEDY is a blend of stand-up, feel-good songs, improv, and interactive characters. The ladies in the cast have either lost a hundred pounds, want to lose a hundred pounds, helped someone lose a hundred pounds, or are somewhere in between, on their journeys toward health. They explore perceived beauty standards of society through insightful humor and music. Weight is the heart of their comedy, but they guarantee "you'll leave feeling lighter than ever." The comic sheroes for the Rochester run are New York City based comedians Mary Dimino, Carolann Valentino, and Tracy Rosenberg

Mary Dimino is a familiar face on television, her credits include Comedy Central, NBC's Today, FOX's Laughs, VH-1's Best Week Ever, HBO's Chris Rock Show, The Graham Norton Effect, sketches on The Late Show and dozens of national commercials. Mary Dimino is a MAC award winner for Best Female Comedian and the star of two hit off-Broadway one- woman plays, SCARED SKINNY, which won Best Solo Show in The New York International Fringe Festival, and BIG DUMMY, which won a United Solo award of Theatre Row.

Next in the cast is powerhouse entertainer, singer, comedian, award-winning fitness instructor and motivational maven, Carolann Valentino. Her one woman show Burnt at the Steak swept the Canadian Fringe circuit winning 15 awards and rave reviews. Valentino has been seen off-Broadway, along with tv appearances on CBS, VH-1, Last Comic Standing and Comcast.

Also, part of the SUPERSIZED COMEDY cast is Tracy Rosenberg. She has been seen in the off-Broadway hits My Big Gay Italian Wedding and My Big Gay Italian Funeral. Rosenberg has appeared at The Tropicana Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, The Broadway Comedy Club, Don't Tell Mama's, Hard Rock Casino, and in the new streaming series A Jewish Mother & A Latina.

The Theater at Innovation Square is the premiere performance space for downtown's newest performing arts center. Formerly Xerox Auditorium, the renovated 700-seat Theater at Innovation Square will host Rochester City Ballet, Garth Fagan Dance, Innovation Jazz Orchestra, along with The Rochester Fringe Festival.

The Theater at Innovation Square is located at 131 Chestnut Street, Rochester NY 14604.