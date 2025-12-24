SHREK THE MUSICAL Is Coming To the Shea's Smith Theatre

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

O'Connell & Company will present Shrek The Musical, running January 15-25, 2026, at the Shea's Smith Theatre.

Based on the DreamWorks Animation motion picture and the beloved book by William Steig, Shrek the Musical features book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori. Originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions, the original production was directed by Jason Moore and choreographed by Rob Ashford.

This production is directed by Daniel F. Lendzian, with choreography by Joey Bucheker and Emily Weber, and musical direction by Rebecca Kroetsch. The creative design team includes Rich Merranto (Scenic Design), Timmy Goodman (Costume Design), and Jay Marks (Lighting Design).

SHREK THE MUSICAL stars Nicholas Lama in the title role of Shrek, Audrianna Yates as Princess Fiona, Jake Hayes as the endlessly lovable Donkey, and Joey Bucheker as the pint-sized tyrant Lord Farquaad. Featured performances include Dasia Cervi as the fiery Dragon, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci as Gingy, and Corey Bieber as Pinocchio, with an ensemble cast of fairy-tale characters portrayed by Merrick Allen, Sam Crystal, Jessie Ferkin, Piper Gabel, Cody Gooley, Taylor Lee Hall, Matti LaVigne, Melanie Stang, Christopher Wagner, Finn Wahl, and Michael Wells.

Bursting with heart, humor, and spectacle, Shrek the Musical tells the story of an unlikely hero who embarks on a journey that challenges perceptions of beauty, belonging, and love. The show features an unforgettable score packed with Broadway favorites, including "Big Bright Beautiful World," "I'm a Believer," "Who I'd Be," "Freak Flag," and "Morning Person," combining laugh-out-loud comedy with powerful emotional moments for audiences of all ages.

With inventive staging, colorful costumes, dynamic choreography, and a message of radical self-acceptance, Shrek the Musical is a joyful celebration of being exactly who you are.

