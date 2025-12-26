Shea’s Performing Arts Center To Host WNY Unified College Auditions For Theatre Students

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Shea's Performing Arts Center will host the WNY Unified College Auditions, providing high school students and college transfer applicants with the opportunity to audition for multiple theatre and musical theatre programs at one location. Organized by Shea’s Arts Engagement and Education Department, the auditions will take place at Shea’s Rehearsal Halls in downtown Buffalo.

Participating institutions include Alfred University, Buffalo State University, Niagara University, SUNY Fredonia, SUNY Niagara, and University at Buffalo. Students will audition in front of faculty and representatives from each school, streamlining the application process while expanding access to regional higher-education programs in the performing arts.

In advance of the auditions, Shea’s will offer preparatory workshops in acting, singing, dance, and design and technical theatre. The audition day will also include a college fair open to students and parents, offering additional opportunities to engage directly with participating institutions. The unified audition is designed for students interested in acting, musical theatre, and design or production disciplines.

The WNY Unified College Auditions will take place at Shea’s Performing Arts Center Rehearsal Halls, located at 654 Main Street in Buffalo. Registration is required, with a student audition fee of $25.

