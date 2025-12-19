October London, Eric Benét and J. Brown to Perform at Shea's Buffalo Theatre

🎭 NEW! Buffalo Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

R&B icons October London, Eric Benét and J. Brown will take over Shea's Buffalo Theatre on March 6 for a special concert event celebrating love, soul and timeless music. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, December 23 at 10 a.m. local time.



Known for his smooth vocals and throwback sound, October London has emerged as one of R&B's most captivating new voices. Signed to Snoop Dogg's Death Row Records, his modern take on classic soul has drawn comparisons to legends like Marvin Gaye, earning him acclaim with hits such as “Back to Your Place” and “Mulholland Drive.”

Joining him on stage will be three-time Grammy-nominated artist Eric Benét, a defining voice in contemporary R&B known for blending heartfelt lyrics with sophisticated melodies on timeless hits such as “Spend My Life With You,” “Love Don't Love Me” and “Sometimes I Cry.” Rounding out the lineup, rising R&B sensation J. Brown brings a fresh, modern edge to the genre with chart-topping singles including “My Whole Heart” and “Vibe.”

Known for his dynamic stage presence and smooth delivery, Brown continues to build a loyal fanbase and solidify his place as one of today's brightest young voices in R&B.

Buffalo Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. INTO THE WOODS (O'Connell & Company) 24.3% of votes 2. JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (Open Door Productions) 16.2% of votes 3. BYE BYE BIRDIE (Spotlight Performing Artists) 12.4% of votes Vote Now!