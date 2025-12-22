 tracker
Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; MuCCC Leads Favorite Theatre!

Voting continues through December 31, 2025.

By: Dec. 22, 2025
Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; MuCCC Leads Favorite Theatre! Image
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Joey Bucheker - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 32%

Michael Deeb-Weaver - GREASE - Starring Buffalo 25%

Marissa Chapman - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Open Door Productions 22%

Jeanne Fornarola - CATS - Starring Buffalo 13%

Joey Bucheker - KHAN!!! - O'Connell & Company 8%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ann Emo - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 39%

Collin Raney - DORIAN - Irish Classical Theatre Company 30%

Timmy Goodman - KHAN!!! - O'Connell & Company 17%

Collin Ranney - THE COTTAGE - Alleyway Theatre 14%

Best Direction Of A Musical
Terri Filips Vaughan - INTO THE WOODS - O'Connell & Company 26%

Meagan Millar - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Open Door Productions 22%

Joey Bucheker - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 17%

Drew Fornarola - CATS - Starring Buffalo 11%

Daniel Lendzian - KHAN!!! - O'Connell & Company 10%

Nicolette Navarro - BETWEEN THE LINES - Bellissima Productions 7%

Nicolette Navarro - LIZZIE - Bellissima Productions 4%

Neal Radice - ON THE CANAL - Imagine Theatre 3%

Best Direction Of A Play
Kevin G. Shinnick - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 31%

Todd Warfield - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company 13%

Eileen Dugan - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 10%

Daniel Lendzian - BLACK BEAR ISLAND - Alleyway Theatre 10%

Victoria Perez - ONCE IN MY LIFETIME - Lancaster Opera House 10%

Sabrina Kahwaty - BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART - Bellissima Productions 7%

Mason Beggs - DORIAN - Irish Classical Theatre Company 6%

Chris Handley - MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alleyway Theatre 5%

Greg Stuhr - RICHARD III - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 5%

Matthew LaChiusa - THE INFORMER - American Repertory Theater 3%

Best Ensemble
THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 25%

INTO THE WOODS - O'Connell & Company 10%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Open Door Productions 10%

PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 9%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Spotlight Performing Artists 9%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 5%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company 5%

THE ANXIETY PROJECT - Open Door Productions 5%

GREASE - Starring Buffalo 5%

CATS - Starring Buffalo 3%

KHAN!!! - O'Connell & Company 3%

BLACK BEAR ISLAND - Alleyway Theatre 3%

ONCE IN MY LIFETIME - Lancaster Opera House 2%

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alleyway Theatre 2%

BETWEEN THE LINES - Bellissima Productions 2%

ON THE CANAL - Imagine Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jay Marks - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 30%

Kenny Debot - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 29%

Meagan Millar - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Open Door Productions 15%

Jay Marks - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Spotlight Performing Artists 12%

Emma Schimminger - BLACK BEAR ISLAND - Alleyway Theatre 10%

Callie Keavey - BETWEEN THE LINES - Bellissima Productions 5%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Flynn Ayers Carney - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 36%

Karen Saxon - GREASE - Starring Buffalo 23%

Joe Isgar - KHAN!!! - O'Connell & Company 16%

Rebecca Kroetsch - INTO THE WOODS - O'Connell & Company 14%

Matt Marco - CATS - Starring Buffalo 6%

Alison d'Amato - SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN - Starring Buffalo 5%

Best Musical
INTO THE WOODS - O'Connell & Company 25%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Open Door Productions 16%

BYE BYE BIRDIE - Spotlight Performing Artists 12%

GREASE - Starring Buffalo 11%

PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 11%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Spotlight Performing Artists 8%

CATS - Starring Buffalo 5%

BETWEEN THE LINES - Bellissima Productions 5%

KHAN!!! - O'Connell & Company 4%

LIZZIE - Bellissima Productions 2%

Best New Play Or Musical
KAHN!!! - O'Connell & Company 40%

BLACK BEAR ISLAND - Alleyway Theatre 25%

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART - Bellissima Productions 14%

TRAINWRECK - Patchwork Theatre 12%

ON THE CANAL - Imagine Theatre 9%

Best Performer In A Musical
Dasia Cervi - DREAMGIRLS - Ansar/Saxon Productions 21%

Ryan Butler - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Spotlight Performing Artists 12%

TJ Wilcox - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Open Door Productions 10%

Heather Casseri - INTO THE WOODS - O'Connell & Company 10%

Aimee Walker - SWEET CHARITY - Kavinoky Theatre 9%

Connor Hesch - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 9%

Danny Quadrino - GREASE - Starring Buffalo 6%

Jadyn Langer - THE ANXIETY PROJECT - Open Door Productions 5%

Alyssa Fox - CATS - Starring Buffalo 4%

Timiyah Love - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Spotlight Performing Artists 3%

Jetaun Louie - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 2%

Jay Dref - SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN - Starring Buffalo 2%

Len Mendez - KHAN!!! - O'Connell & Company 2%

Nikki Sheehan - BETWEEN THE LINES - Bellissima Productions 1%

Mia LaMarco - LIZZIE - Bellissima Productions 1%

Heather Casseri - LIZZIE - Bellissima Productions 1%

Billy Horn Altamirano - TRAINWRECK - Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre 1%

Jackson DiGiacomo - BETWEEN THE LINES - Bellissima Productions 0%

Rosemarie Lorenti - TRAINWRECK - Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre 0%

Best Performer In A Play
Aaron Duclos - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 20%

Joey Bucheker - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company 20%

Elizabeth Defisher - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 9%

Kelly Copps - THE COTTAGE - Alleyway Theatre 8%

Feliza Bascara-Zohar - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 7%

Rebecca Elkin - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 6%

Gabrielle Nunzio - BLACK BEAR ISLAND - Alleyway Theatre 6%

Trevor Dugan - THE INFORMER - ART of WNY 5%

Daniel Lendzian - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 4%

Zoe Gonez - BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART - Bellissima Productions 3%

Michael Bebe Blasdell - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company 3%

Chris Handley - THE COTTAGE - Alleyway Theatre 3%

Michael Seitz - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company 3%

John Vines - ONCE IN MY LIFETIME - Lancaster Opera House 2%

Michael J. Galante - ONCE IN MY LIFETIME - Lancaster Opera House 2%

Best Play
THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 39%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company 23%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in Delaware Park 16%

BLACK BEAR ISLAND - Alleyway Theatre 9%

THE COTTAGE - Alleyway Theatre 8%

Kelly Copps - THE COTTAGE - Alleyway Theatre 5%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Flynn Ayers Carney - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 43%

Emma Schimminger - MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alleyway Theatre 23%

Kevin Falhauber - CATS - Starring Buffalo 17%

Mitch Sulkowski - SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN - Starring Buffalo 12%

Tyler Rahner - LIZZIE - Bellissima Productions 6%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 22%

Amelia Mussachio - BYE BYE BIRDIE - Spotlight Performing Artists 12%

Aria Wittcop - THE ANXIETY PROJECT - Open Door Productions 11%

Sam Crystal - INTO THE WOODS - O'Connell & Company 9%

Lisa Ludwig - GREASE - Starring Buffalo 8%

Karen Saxon - SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN - Starring Buffalo 8%

Sophia Bayrón - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Open Door Productions 5%

Lisa Ludwig - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 4%

Charmagne Chi - CATS - Starring Buffalo 3%

Milo Ralph - THE ANXIETY PROJECT - Open Door Productions 3%

Madeline Rehm - THE LIGHTNING THIEF - Spotlight Performing Artists 3%

Vinny Murphy - KHAN!!! - O'Connell & Company 3%

Jeremy Meyers - BETWEEN THE LINES - Bellissima Productions 2%

Timiyah Love - LIZZIE - Bellissima Productions 2%

DON SHEFFRIN - CABARET - Blackfriars Theatre 2%

MARY FAGAN KRICKMIRE - CABARET - Blackfriars Theatre 2%

Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci - KHAN!!! - O'Connell & Company 1%

Emma Hicks - BETWEEN THE LINES - Bellissima Productions 1%

Meghan Mahaney - LIZZIE - Bellissima Productions 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Matt Rittler - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI - O'Connell & Company 25%

Brandon Booker - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 17%

Daniel Lendzian - THE COTTAGE - Alleyway Theatre 14%

Parker Ana-Crusis - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 11%

Xavier Burgos - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 8%

Wanya Simmons - THE LION IN WINTER - MUCCC 7%

Johnny Barden - BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART - Bellissima Productions 6%

Sara Kow-Falcone - THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alleyway Theatre 6%

Steven Maiseke - THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD - Alleyway Theatre 4%

Greg Howze - BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART - Bellissima Productions 3%

Favorite Local Theatre
MuCCC 28%

O'Connell & Company 19%

Open Door Productions 10%

Spotlight Performing Artists 9%

Alleyway Theatre 8%

Shakespeare in Delaware Park 8%

Starring Buffalo 7%

Irish Classical Theatre 6%

Bellissima Productions 2%

American Repertory Theater 2%

Patchwork Theatre 1%

