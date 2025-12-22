Final Weeks to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; MuCCC Leads Favorite Theatre!

Get all the top news & discounts for Buffalo & beyond.
We're in the final weeks to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Joey Bucheker
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
32%
Michael Deeb-Weaver
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
25%
Marissa Chapman
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
22%
Jeanne Fornarola
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
13%
Joey Bucheker
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
8%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ann Emo
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
39%
Collin Raney
- DORIAN
- Irish Classical Theatre Company
30%
Timmy Goodman
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
17%
Collin Ranney
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
14%Best Direction Of A Musical
Terri Filips Vaughan
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
26%
Meagan Millar
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
22%
Joey Bucheker
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
17%
Drew Fornarola
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
11%
Daniel Lendzian
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
10%
Nicolette Navarro
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
7%
Nicolette Navarro
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
4%
Neal Radice
- ON THE CANAL
- Imagine Theatre
3%Best Direction Of A Play
Kevin G. Shinnick
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
31%
Todd Warfield
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
13%
Eileen Dugan
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
10%
Daniel Lendzian
- BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
10%
Victoria Perez
- ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
10%
Sabrina Kahwaty
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
7%
Mason Beggs
- DORIAN
- Irish Classical Theatre Company
6%
Chris Handley
- MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
5%
Greg Stuhr
- RICHARD III
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
5%
Matthew LaChiusa
- THE INFORMER
- American Repertory Theater
3%
Best Ensemble THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
25%INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
10%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
10%PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
9%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
9%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
5%THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
5%THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
5%GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
5%CATS
- Starring Buffalo
3%KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
3%BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
3%ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
2%THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
2%BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
2%ON THE CANAL
- Imagine Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jay Marks
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
30%
Kenny Debot
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
29%
Meagan Millar
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
15%
Jay Marks
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
12%
Emma Schimminger
- BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
10%
Callie Keavey
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
5%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Flynn Ayers Carney
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
36%
Karen Saxon
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
23%
Joe Isgar
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
16%
Rebecca Kroetsch
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
14%
Matt Marco
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
6%
Alison d'Amato
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
5%Best Musical INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
25%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
16%BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Spotlight Performing Artists
12%GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
11%PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
11%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
8%CATS
- Starring Buffalo
5%BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
5%KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
4%LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
2%Best New Play Or Musical KAHN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
40%BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
25%BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
14%TRAINWRECK
- Patchwork Theatre
12%ON THE CANAL
- Imagine Theatre
9%Best Performer In A Musical
Dasia Cervi
- DREAMGIRLS
- Ansar/Saxon Productions
21%
Ryan Butler
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
12%
TJ Wilcox
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
10%
Heather Casseri
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
10%
Aimee Walker
- SWEET CHARITY
- Kavinoky Theatre
9%
Connor Hesch
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
9%
Danny Quadrino
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
6%
Jadyn Langer
- THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
5%
Alyssa Fox
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
4%
Timiyah Love
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Spotlight Performing Artists
3%
Jetaun Louie
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
2%
Jay Dref
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
2%
Len Mendez
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
2%
Nikki Sheehan
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
1%
Mia LaMarco
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
1%
Heather Casseri
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
1%
Billy Horn Altamirano
- TRAINWRECK
- Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre
1%
Jackson DiGiacomo
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
0%
Rosemarie Lorenti
- TRAINWRECK
- Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre
0%Best Performer In A Play
Aaron Duclos
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
20%
Joey Bucheker
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
20%
Elizabeth Defisher
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
9%
Kelly Copps
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
8%
Feliza Bascara-Zohar
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
7%
Rebecca Elkin
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
6%
Gabrielle Nunzio
- BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
6%
Trevor Dugan
- THE INFORMER
- ART of WNY
5%
Daniel Lendzian
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
4%
Zoe Gonez
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
3%
Michael Bebe Blasdell
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
3%
Chris Handley
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
3%
Michael Seitz
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
3%
John Vines
- ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
2%
Michael J. Galante
- ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
2%Best Play THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
39%THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
23%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
16%BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
9%THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
8%
Kelly Copps
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
5%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Flynn Ayers Carney
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
43%
Emma Schimminger
- MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
23%
Kevin Falhauber
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
17%
Mitch Sulkowski
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
12%
Tyler Rahner
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
6%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
22%
Amelia Mussachio
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Spotlight Performing Artists
12%
Aria Wittcop
- THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
11%
Sam Crystal
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
9%
Lisa Ludwig
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
8%
Karen Saxon
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
8%
Sophia Bayrón
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
5%
Lisa Ludwig
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
4%
Charmagne Chi
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
3%
Milo Ralph
- THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
3%
Madeline Rehm
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
3%
Vinny Murphy
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
3%
Jeremy Meyers
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
2%
Timiyah Love
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
2%
DON SHEFFRIN
- CABARET
- Blackfriars Theatre
2%
MARY FAGAN KRICKMIRE
- CABARET
- Blackfriars Theatre
2%
Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
1%
Emma Hicks
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
1%
Meghan Mahaney
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Matt Rittler
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
25%
Brandon Booker
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
17%
Daniel Lendzian
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
14%
Parker Ana-Crusis
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
11%
Xavier Burgos
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
8%
Wanya Simmons
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
7%
Johnny Barden
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
6%
Sara Kow-Falcone
- THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
6%
Steven Maiseke
- THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
4%
Greg Howze
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
3%Favorite Local Theatre
MuCCC
28%
O'Connell & Company
19%
Open Door Productions
10%
Spotlight Performing Artists
9%
Alleyway Theatre
8%
Shakespeare in Delaware Park
8%
Starring Buffalo
7%
Irish Classical Theatre
6%
Bellissima Productions
2%
American Repertory Theater
2%
Patchwork Theatre
1%