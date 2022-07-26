Theater Group HARP To Take Up Residency At Taylor Theater

The newly formed HARP Productions will now be performing at the Kenan Center's Taylor Theater. With decades of experience in acting, directing, and producing, the duo is ready to bring their high-quality work to the Taylor Theater stage.

HARP formed when Elaine Roberts returned to the WNY area after living in the Carolinas for almost a decade and had the chance to work with Darryl Hart. Elaine and Darryl met when she cast him in Camelot as Lancelot, the show she was directing/producing at the Lancaster Opera House. Over the years they worked on several other projects including productions at the Taylor Theater such as Prisoner of 2nd Avenue and Same Time Next Year.

"It was evident that we shared likeminded artistic views, work ethic and love of theatre," says Roberts. "From those projects and collaboration and friendship it seemed like at natural evolution to become a production company. HARP is hoping to strike a balance of shows to appeal to a wide audience range to keep the spotlight shining as brightly as possible at the lovely Taylor Theater," she says.

HARP will host an Open House-Wine & Cheese Soiree on July 29th from 6 to 8 p.m. when their upcoming three production season will be announced. The event is free and open to the public and will take place in the Taylor Theater with tours of the Kenan House Gallery available.

The Kenan Center, one of the premier facilities in the Buffalo Niagara region for arts, education and recreation programming, was established in 1967. The Kenan Center Campus is home to the Kenan House, the Kenan Arena, the Education Building which houses the Montessori preschool, and the Taylor Theater. For more information about the Kenan Center, visit www.kenancenter.org.