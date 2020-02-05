Road Less Traveled Productions Has Announced its 2020-2021 Season

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 - Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) has announced its 2020-2021 season at the Road Less Traveled Theater. The company's 17th season will feature five plays, four of which written by female playwrights and one of them, a world-premiere.

The 2020-2021 season includes:



MURDER BALLAD

By Juliana Nash & Julia Jordan

Directed by Doug Weyand

September 10 - October 4, 2020



Sara and Tom are young lovers living in New York City, together chasing the artists' dream. When that dream starts to feel less and less like a real future, Sara leaves bad boy Tom and starts a quiet, uptown life with good guy Michael. But longing eventually creeps into her sensible life, and Sara starts playing with fire when she reignites her past passion in a tempestuous affair with Tom. Murder Ballad is a steamy exploration of love, lust, and betrayal set to a killer musical score.

LITTLE WOMEN...NOW

A world-premiere by Donna Hoke

Directed by Katie Mallinson

November 19 - December 13, 2020



Little Women...Now brings the beloved March sisters to life in this contemporary adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic story by RLTP Ensemble member Donna Hoke. Follow Jo, Meg, Amy, and Beth as they navigate the challenges of love, loss, and family on the road from childhood to adulthood in the 21st century. With fresh perspective and charm, this world premiere production captures the spirit and sensibility of the original for a modern audience.

TRIBES

By Nina Raines

Directed by Doug Zschiegner

January 14 - February 7, 2021



Billy is the only deaf member of a loving yet dysfunctional family who raised him as part of the hearing world. When Billy meets Sylvia, a young woman on the brink of deafness, he finally starts to learn when it means to be heard. With insight, humor, and an eclectic cast of characters, Tribes questions how we define community, family, and belonging.

BREADCRUMBS

By Jennifer Haley

Directed by Scott Behrend

March 4 - 28, 2021



A brilliant, reclusive writer is diagnosed with dementia and must rely on an untrustworthy caretaker to tell her final story--an autobiography. For the fiercely private Alida, such dependence doesn't come easily, but in order to make peace with her future she must first go into the dark woods of her past. Dark, playful, and mysterious, this play on the modern fairy tale shatters notions of language, loneliness, and identity.

AT HOME AT THE ZOO

By Edward Albee

Directed by John Hurley

April 22 - May 16, 2021



At Home at the Zoo combines Edward Albee's classic work The Zoo Story with a prequel, Homelife, to tell the story of a book editor, his wife, and a man named Jerry. Peter and Ann are stuck in a monotonous marriage. To escape their failed and brutal attempts at communicating, Peter takes a book to his favorite bench in Central Park but soon finds himself confronted by the probing questions of a stranger intent on claiming the bench for himself. Darkly humorous and provocative, this seminal work explores the balance of love and cruelty in everyday life.

Ticket & Subscription Information:



Season Subscription will go on-sale Monday February 10th at 9:00am. To purchase, please call the box office at (716) 629-3069 or online at: https://www.roadlesstraveledproductions.org/tickets-subscription.





