Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; INTO THE WOODS Leads Best Musical!

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Joey Bucheker
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
36%
Michael Deeb-Weaver
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
22%
Marissa Chapman
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
20%
Jeanne Fornarola
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
13%
Joey Bucheker
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
10%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ann Emo
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
41%
Collin Raney
- DORIAN
- Irish Classical Theatre Company
27%
Timmy Goodman
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
19%
Collin Ranney
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
13%Best Direction Of A Musical
Terri Filips Vaughan
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
29%
Meagan Millar
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
20%
Joey Bucheker
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
18%
Drew Fornarola
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
10%
Daniel Lendzian
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
9%
Nicolette Navarro
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
7%
Nicolette Navarro
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
4%
Neal Radice
- ON THE CANAL
- Imagine Theatre
3%Best Direction Of A Play
Kevin G. Shinnick
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
29%
Todd Warfield
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
18%
Daniel Lendzian
- BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
11%
Eileen Dugan
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
9%
Victoria Perez
- ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
8%
Mason Beggs
- DORIAN
- Irish Classical Theatre Company
6%
Sabrina Kahwaty
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
6%
Chris Handley
- MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
4%
Greg Stuhr
- RICHARD III
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
4%
Matthew LaChiusa
- THE INFORMER
- American Repertory Theater
2%Best Ensemble THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
25%PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
11%THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
10%INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
9%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
8%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
8%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
5%THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
5%GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
4%KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
3%CATS
- Starring Buffalo
3%BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
2%THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
2%ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
2%BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
2%ON THE CANAL
- Imagine Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jay Marks
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
34%
Kenny Debot
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
29%
Meagan Millar
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
14%
Jay Marks
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
10%
Emma Schimminger
- BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
9%
Callie Keavey
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
4%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Flynn Ayers Carney
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
34%
Karen Saxon
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
25%
Joe Isgar
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
16%
Rebecca Kroetsch
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
14%
Matt Marco
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
5%
Alison d'Amato
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
5%Best Musical INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
28%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
15%PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
13%BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Spotlight Performing Artists
12%GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
10%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
7%CATS
- Starring Buffalo
5%BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
4%KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
4%LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
2%Best New Play Or Musical KAHN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
45%BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
23%TRAINWRECK
- Patchwork Theatre
12%BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
12%ON THE CANAL
- Imagine Theatre
8%Best Performer In A Musical
Dasia Cervi
- DREAMGIRLS
- Ansar/Saxon Productions
19%
Ryan Butler
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
11%
Aimee Walker
- SWEET CHARITY
- Kavinoky Theatre
10%
Heather Casseri
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
10%
TJ Wilcox
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
10%
Connor Hesch
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
9%
Danny Quadrino
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
5%
Jadyn Langer
- THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
5%
Alyssa Fox
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
4%
Len Mendez
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
3%
Jetaun Louie
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
3%
Timiyah Love
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Spotlight Performing Artists
3%
Jay Dref
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
2%
Nikki Sheehan
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
2%
Heather Casseri
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
2%
Billy Horn Altamirano
- TRAINWRECK
- Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre
1%
Mia LaMarco
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
1%
Rosemarie Lorenti
- TRAINWRECK
- Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre
1%
Jackson DiGiacomo
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
0%Best Performer In A Play
Aaron Duclos
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
25%
Joey Bucheker
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
24%
Elizabeth Defisher
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
7%
Kelly Copps
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
7%
Feliza Bascara-Zohar
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
6%
Rebecca Elkin
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
5%
Gabrielle Nunzio
- BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
4%
Trevor Dugan
- THE INFORMER
- ART of WNY
4%
Michael Bebe Blasdell
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
4%
Daniel Lendzian
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
3%
Zoe Gonez
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
3%
Chris Handley
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
2%
Michael Seitz
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
2%
John Vines
- ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
2%
Michael J. Galante
- ONCE IN MY LIFETIME
- Lancaster Opera House
2%Best Play THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
39%THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
28%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Shakespeare in Delaware Park
13%BLACK BEAR ISLAND
- Alleyway Theatre
8%THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
7%
Kelly Copps
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
5%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Flynn Ayers Carney
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
40%
Emma Schimminger
- MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
27%
Kevin Falhauber
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
15%
Mitch Sulkowski
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
11%
Tyler Rahner
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
6%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
26%
Amelia Mussachio
- BYE BYE BIRDIE
- Spotlight Performing Artists
10%
Aria Wittcop
- THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
9%
Sam Crystal
- INTO THE WOODS
- O'Connell & Company
8%
Lisa Ludwig
- GREASE
- Starring Buffalo
7%
Karen Saxon
- SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN
- Starring Buffalo
6%
Sophia Bayrón
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Open Door Productions
5%
Lisa Ludwig
- PIPPIN
- O'Connell & Company
5%
Vinny Murphy
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
3%
Milo Ralph
- THE ANXIETY PROJECT
- Open Door Productions
3%
Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci
- KHAN!!!
- O'Connell & Company
3%
Charmagne Chi
- CATS
- Starring Buffalo
3%
MARY FAGAN KRICKMIRE
- CABARET
- Blackfriars Theatre
3%
Madeline Rehm
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Spotlight Performing Artists
2%
Jeremy Meyers
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
2%
DON SHEFFRIN
- CABARET
- Blackfriars Theatre
2%
Timiyah Love
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
2%
Emma Hicks
- BETWEEN THE LINES
- Bellissima Productions
1%
Meghan Mahaney
- LIZZIE
- Bellissima Productions
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Matt Rittler
- THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI
- O'Connell & Company
26%
Brandon Booker
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
21%
Daniel Lendzian
- THE COTTAGE
- Alleyway Theatre
14%
Parker Ana-Crusis
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
9%
Xavier Burgos
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
7%
Sara Kow-Falcone
- THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
6%
Wanya Simmons
- THE LION IN WINTER
- MUCCC
6%
Johnny Barden
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
5%
Steven Maiseke
- THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD
- Alleyway Theatre
3%
Greg Howze
- BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART
- Bellissima Productions
3%Favorite Local Theatre
MuCCC
29%
O'Connell & Company
24%
Open Door Productions
9%
Alleyway Theatre
8%
Shakespeare in Delaware Park
7%
Spotlight Performing Artists
7%
Starring Buffalo
6%
Irish Classical Theatre
5%
Bellissima Productions
2%
American Repertory Theater
2%
Patchwork Theatre
1%