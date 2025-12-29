Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards; INTO THE WOODS Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Buffalo Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Joey Bucheker - PIPPIN - O'Connell & Company 36%

GREASE

22%

Michael Deeb-Weaver -- Starring Buffalo

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

20%

Marissa Chapman -- Open Door Productions

CATS

13%

Jeanne Fornarola -- Starring Buffalo

KHAN!!!

10%

Joey Bucheker -- O'Connell & Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

41%

Ann Emo -- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

DORIAN

27%

Collin Raney -- Irish Classical Theatre Company

KHAN!!!

19%

Timmy Goodman -- O'Connell & Company

THE COTTAGE

13%

Collin Ranney -- Alleyway Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

29%

Terri Filips Vaughan -- O'Connell & Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

20%

Meagan Millar -- Open Door Productions

PIPPIN

18%

Joey Bucheker -- O'Connell & Company

CATS

10%

Drew Fornarola -- Starring Buffalo

KHAN!!!

9%

Daniel Lendzian -- O'Connell & Company

BETWEEN THE LINES

7%

Nicolette Navarro -- Bellissima Productions

LIZZIE

4%

Nicolette Navarro -- Bellissima Productions

ON THE CANAL

3%

Neal Radice -- Imagine Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

29%

Kevin G. Shinnick -- MUCCC

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

18%

Todd Warfield -- O'Connell & Company

BLACK BEAR ISLAND

11%

Daniel Lendzian -- Alleyway Theatre

TWELFTH NIGHT

9%

Eileen Dugan -- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

ONCE IN MY LIFETIME

8%

Victoria Perez -- Lancaster Opera House

DORIAN

6%

Mason Beggs -- Irish Classical Theatre Company

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART

6%

Sabrina Kahwaty -- Bellissima Productions

MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD

4%

Chris Handley -- Alleyway Theatre

RICHARD III

4%

Greg Stuhr -- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

THE INFORMER

2%

Matthew LaChiusa -- American Repertory Theater

THE LION IN WINTER

25%

- MUCCC

PIPPIN

11%

- O'Connell & Company

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

10%

- O'Connell & Company

INTO THE WOODS

9%

- O'Connell & Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

8%

- Open Door Productions

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

8%

- Spotlight Performing Artists

TWELFTH NIGHT

5%

- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

THE ANXIETY PROJECT

5%

- Open Door Productions

GREASE

4%

- Starring Buffalo

KHAN!!!

3%

- O'Connell & Company

CATS

3%

- Starring Buffalo

BLACK BEAR ISLAND

2%

- Alleyway Theatre

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD

2%

- Alleyway Theatre

ONCE IN MY LIFETIME

2%

- Lancaster Opera House

BETWEEN THE LINES

2%

- Bellissima Productions

ON THE CANAL

1%

- Imagine Theatre

PIPPIN

34%

Jay Marks -- O'Connell & Company

THE LION IN WINTER

29%

Kenny Debot -- MUCCC

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

14%

Meagan Millar -- Open Door Productions

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

10%

Jay Marks -- Spotlight Performing Artists

BLACK BEAR ISLAND

9%

Emma Schimminger -- Alleyway Theatre

BETWEEN THE LINES

4%

Callie Keavey -- Bellissima Productions

THE LION IN WINTER

34%

Flynn Ayers Carney -- MUCCC

GREASE

25%

Karen Saxon -- Starring Buffalo

KHAN!!!

16%

Joe Isgar -- O'Connell & Company

INTO THE WOODS

14%

Rebecca Kroetsch -- O'Connell & Company

CATS

5%

Matt Marco -- Starring Buffalo

SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN

5%

Alison d'Amato -- Starring Buffalo

INTO THE WOODS

28%

- O'Connell & Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

15%

- Open Door Productions

PIPPIN

13%

- O'Connell & Company

BYE BYE BIRDIE

12%

- Spotlight Performing Artists

GREASE

10%

- Starring Buffalo

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

7%

- Spotlight Performing Artists

CATS

5%

- Starring Buffalo

BETWEEN THE LINES

4%

- Bellissima Productions

KHAN!!!

4%

- O'Connell & Company

LIZZIE

2%

- Bellissima Productions

KAHN!!!

45%

- O'Connell & Company

BLACK BEAR ISLAND

23%

- Alleyway Theatre

TRAINWRECK

12%

- Patchwork Theatre

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART

12%

- Bellissima Productions

ON THE CANAL

8%

- Imagine Theatre

DREAMGIRLS

19%

Dasia Cervi -- Ansar/Saxon Productions

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

11%

Ryan Butler -- Spotlight Performing Artists

SWEET CHARITY

10%

Aimee Walker -- Kavinoky Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

10%

Heather Casseri -- O'Connell & Company

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

10%

TJ Wilcox -- Open Door Productions

PIPPIN

9%

Connor Hesch -- O'Connell & Company

GREASE

5%

Danny Quadrino -- Starring Buffalo

THE ANXIETY PROJECT

5%

Jadyn Langer -- Open Door Productions

CATS

4%

Alyssa Fox -- Starring Buffalo

KHAN!!!

3%

Len Mendez -- O'Connell & Company

PIPPIN

3%

Jetaun Louie -- O'Connell & Company

BYE BYE BIRDIE

3%

Timiyah Love -- Spotlight Performing Artists

SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN

2%

Jay Dref -- Starring Buffalo

BETWEEN THE LINES

2%

Nikki Sheehan -- Bellissima Productions

LIZZIE

2%

Heather Casseri -- Bellissima Productions

TRAINWRECK

1%

Billy Horn Altamirano -- Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre

LIZZIE

1%

Mia LaMarco -- Bellissima Productions

TRAINWRECK

1%

Rosemarie Lorenti -- Art of WNY in conjunction with Patchwork Theatre

BETWEEN THE LINES

0%

Jackson DiGiacomo -- Bellissima Productions

THE LION IN WINTER

25%

Aaron Duclos -- MUCCC

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

24%

Joey Bucheker -- O'Connell & Company

THE LION IN WINTER

7%

Elizabeth Defisher -- MUCCC

THE COTTAGE

7%

Kelly Copps -- Alleyway Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

6%

Feliza Bascara-Zohar -- MUCCC

TWELFTH NIGHT

5%

Rebecca Elkin -- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

BLACK BEAR ISLAND

4%

Gabrielle Nunzio -- Alleyway Theatre

THE INFORMER

4%

Trevor Dugan -- ART of WNY

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

4%

Michael Bebe Blasdell -- O'Connell & Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

3%

Daniel Lendzian -- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART

3%

Zoe Gonez -- Bellissima Productions

THE COTTAGE

2%

Chris Handley -- Alleyway Theatre

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

2%

Michael Seitz -- O'Connell & Company

ONCE IN MY LIFETIME

2%

John Vines -- Lancaster Opera House

ONCE IN MY LIFETIME

2%

Michael J. Galante -- Lancaster Opera House

THE LION IN WINTER

39%

- MUCCC

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

28%

- O'Connell & Company

TWELFTH NIGHT

13%

- Shakespeare in Delaware Park

BLACK BEAR ISLAND

8%

- Alleyway Theatre

THE COTTAGE

7%

- Alleyway Theatre

THE COTTAGE

5%

Kelly Copps -- Alleyway Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

40%

Flynn Ayers Carney -- MUCCC

MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD

27%

Emma Schimminger -- Alleyway Theatre

CATS

15%

Kevin Falhauber -- Starring Buffalo

SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN

11%

Mitch Sulkowski -- Starring Buffalo

LIZZIE

6%

Tyler Rahner -- Bellissima Productions

PIPPIN

26%

Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci -- O'Connell & Company

BYE BYE BIRDIE

10%

Amelia Mussachio -- Spotlight Performing Artists

THE ANXIETY PROJECT

9%

Aria Wittcop -- Open Door Productions

INTO THE WOODS

8%

Sam Crystal -- O'Connell & Company

GREASE

7%

Lisa Ludwig -- Starring Buffalo

SB SINGS: RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN

6%

Karen Saxon -- Starring Buffalo

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

5%

Sophia Bayrón -- Open Door Productions

PIPPIN

5%

Lisa Ludwig -- O'Connell & Company

KHAN!!!

3%

Vinny Murphy -- O'Connell & Company

THE ANXIETY PROJECT

3%

Milo Ralph -- Open Door Productions

KHAN!!!

3%

Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci -- O'Connell & Company

CATS

3%

Charmagne Chi -- Starring Buffalo

CABARET

3%

MARY FAGAN KRICKMIRE -- Blackfriars Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Madeline Rehm -- Spotlight Performing Artists

BETWEEN THE LINES

2%

Jeremy Meyers -- Bellissima Productions

CABARET

2%

DON SHEFFRIN -- Blackfriars Theatre

LIZZIE

2%

Timiyah Love -- Bellissima Productions

BETWEEN THE LINES

1%

Emma Hicks -- Bellissima Productions

LIZZIE

1%

Meghan Mahaney -- Bellissima Productions

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - THE LOST EPISODES VI

26%

Matt Rittler -- O'Connell & Company

THE LION IN WINTER

21%

Brandon Booker -- MUCCC

THE COTTAGE

14%

Daniel Lendzian -- Alleyway Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

9%

Parker Ana-Crusis -- MUCCC

THE LION IN WINTER

7%

Xavier Burgos -- MUCCC

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD

6%

Sara Kow-Falcone -- Alleyway Theatre

THE LION IN WINTER

6%

Wanya Simmons -- MUCCC

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART

5%

Johnny Barden -- Bellissima Productions

THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD

3%

Steven Maiseke -- Alleyway Theatre

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART

3%

Greg Howze -- Bellissima Productions

29%

MuCCC

24%

O'Connell & Company

9%

Open Door Productions

8%

Alleyway Theatre

7%

Shakespeare in Delaware Park

7%

Spotlight Performing Artists

6%

Starring Buffalo

5%

Irish Classical Theatre

2%

Bellissima Productions

2%

American Repertory Theater

1%

Patchwork Theatre

