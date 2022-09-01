Road Less Traveled Productions Bridge Program Application Portal Now Open

Road Less Traveled Productions' RLTP Bridge Program application portal is now open and will close Sunday November 27. Beginning January 2023, the RLTP Bridge Program is 16-week hands-on paid internship program sponsored by Road Less Traveled Productions specifically targeted for students and early career artists of color looking to get experience in the theatre industry to help develop their long-term career path. This unique opportunity is designed to promote diversity and inclusion for artists of color seeking a serious career in the arts industry.



The RLTP Bridge Program is a custom-built program that will provide members access to opportunities to any area of interest in the theatre industry to fit their needs. Students and early career artists of color will gain extensive knowledge in one specific concentration of the theatre arts including; Directing, Acting, Playwriting, All Areas of Design, and Stage Management. The Program is designed to increase the student's awareness and appreciation for all areas of theatre with an emphasis on collaboration.



The RLTP Bridge Program will be led by Program Director Peter Johnson, an academic instructor, actor and casting agent in Western New York. The program will also include collaboration with RLTP Ensemble member and Raíces Theatre Company Artistic Director, Victoria Pérez. (Raíces Theatre Company is currently in residence at Road Less Traveled Theater).



HOW TO APPLY:

Application portal for the RLTP Bridge Program is now open and will close Sunday November 27 at 11:59pm. Interviews will be required prior to acceptance into the program and will take place in December. The Bridge Program will run January - May 2023. (Please note: Those who apply must have a gmail/google email account to access the application.)



More information on eligibility and applying can be found online here.

Program Director Peter Johnson biography:



Peter Johnson is an actor, producer and casting director from Buffalo, New York. He is a graduate of New York Film Academy where he studied the art of acting and filmmaking. As an Actor, he is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and has TV credits from networks such as Lifetime, ION, and Hallmark, along with major studio credits from films such as Marshall and The First Purge. Peter has over 15 years' experience being on stage and in front of the camera. He has collaborated with The Road Less Traveled Theater in the past starring in shows such as Race and Farragut North. Peter also owns his own independent production company; Xavier Productions, that specializes in the production of theater and film projects. His most recent produced film, The Blackness Project is a feature length documentary that provides in-depth interviews on race and culture from the minority perspective and was a featured story on CBS News in the Morning in 2019. Peter also has film industry credits as a Casting Director. He is the third member of the company "Casting Buffalo" which casts films, commercials and industrial training videos throughout the Tri-state area. In addition to these creative endeavors, Peter has an MFA from the University at Buffalo in media production and is a professor at SUNY Buffalo State College in their theater department. His mission as an artist is to continue to create educational work and inspire a generation of young artists that will elevate urban art and culture to the next level.



The RLTP Bridge Program is made possible by the John R. Oishei Foundation, the Margaret L. Wendt Foundation and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.