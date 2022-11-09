Photos: Road Less Traveled Productions Presents GUARDS AT THE TAJ

Road Less Traveled Productions (RLTP) opens its second show of the 2022-2023 season with Guards at the Taj by Rajiv Joseph.

Winner of the 2016 Obie Award for Best New Play and 2016 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, Guards at the Taj will open Thursday November 10 starring Darryl Semira* and Afrim Gjonbalaj* under the direction of RLTP Ensemble Member Katie Mallinson.

The production team includes RLTP Ensemble members Sarah Foote (stage management), Dyan Burlingame (set design), John Rickus (light design), Katie Menke (sound design), Jenna Damberger (costume design) and Diane Jones (props master) alongside Shelby Converse (fight director). (*member of Actors' Equity Association)

Guards at the Taj Synopsis: India...1648...as the sun rises, two imperial guards are assigned to protect the unveiling of the just-completed Taj Mahal. When ordered to perform the most unthinkable task, friendship is tested and broken by brutal circumstances. Bold, darkly funny and deeply moving, Guards at the Taj addresses friendship and faith in God surrounded by beauty, carnage and duty at one of the most famous wonders of the world.